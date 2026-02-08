Qatar, Kuwait Sign Agreements

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Kuwait held the seventh session of their Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation Sunday, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration across a range of sectors.

The Qatari side was chaired by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, while Kuwait was represented by Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The session reviewed ways to deepen co-operation and achieve greater integration between the two nations, alongside an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

HE Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the close fraternal ties between Qatar and Kuwait, stressing the shared commitment to further strengthening relations in the interests of both peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed the minutes of the seventh session, as well as several agreements and memoranda of understanding. These included a co-operation and news-exchange agreement between the Qatar News Agency and the Kuwait News Agency, memoranda on consumer protection and competition protection, and a memorandum of understanding to enhance co-operation in the field of cybersecurity between the two governments.

