'Eskan' App Launched For Housing Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) has launched the“Eskan” smart application, the officially approved digital platform for government housing services in Qatar. The move is part of broader efforts to advance digital transformation and upgrade government services in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Announcing the launch at a press conference at the Bureau's headquarters, officials said Eskan provides a unified platform through which beneficiaries and housing unit owners can complete transactions, track requests in real time and receive automated updates. The application is designed to enhance transparency, improve efficiency and speed up the delivery of housing-related services.

Director of Housing Affairs and Government Buildings, Engineer Jassim Mohammed Telfat, said the Eskan application was developed as“an integrated digital channel reflecting the objectives of the Eskan portal and unifying various housing services into a single platform accessible anytime and anywhere”. He said ease of use, clarity of services and full integration with approved government systems were key design priorities, supporting data accuracy, rapid processing and a reduction in paper-based procedures.

Telfat noted that the Bureau launched the Eskan electronic portal in 2023 as“an integrated digital platform aimed at facilitating access for government employees and property owners to housing and government buildings services within a clear regulatory digital framework”.

The portal, he added, laid the groundwork for“a modern housing system that unified service channels, simplified procedures, enhanced transparency and improved institutional performance”, with the smart application now extending this framework to mobile devices.

Director of Allocation and Follow-up Department, Nasser al-Nuaimi, said the application targets two main categories.“The first includes government employees benefiting from housing and government buildings services, enabling them to apply for housing units, follow up on maintenance requests, and receive government housing in a transparent and efficient manner,” he said.

“The second category comprises owners of housing units seeking to benefit from government housing services, as the application allows them to list their properties, manage property data, and follow up on requests electronically without the need for repeated in-person visits.”

He stressed that the application offers“a unified digital interface for both categories, ensuring clarity, ease of use, and efficient management of daily requests”.

Director of Housing Planning Department, Abdullah Issa al-Hammadi, said the launch of the Eskan smart application, alongside updates to the electronic portal, marks“a qualitative step in the digital transformation of the government housing sector”, particularly in refining user interfaces, improving application and follow-up mechanisms, and strengthening tools for enquiry and transparency.

Head of Housing Systems Infrastructure Section, Ghada Ahmed al-Souj, said the app delivers“an advanced digital user experience supported by technical features that enhance service efficiency”. These include automated notifications to property owners on maintenance requests, the ability to print maintenance letters electronically, confirmation of maintenance completion by both owners and beneficiaries, and real-time tracking of request status“from anywhere at any time”. She noted that such features reduce the need for physical visits and accelerate procedures.

Senior Systems Expert at the Information Systems Department, Khalid Suhail al-Saeed, said the Eskan application was developed as“a standalone smart application” built to high technical standards, ensuring information security, protection of personal data, full integration with approved government systems, and service continuity. He added that the launch coincides with comprehensive updates to the Eskan portal, which now offers 15 clearly categorised electronic services tailored to different user groups.

According to the Bureau, the Eskan smart application represents a strategic milestone in the development of the government housing system and underscores CSGDB's commitment to delivering more efficient and reliable digital services, reinforcing the concept of digital government and enhancing beneficiary satisfaction.

CSGDB Eskan digital platform