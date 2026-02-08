'Working Tirelessly': PM Modi Praises Eknath Shinde's Push For Maharashtra's Progress In Birthday Message

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, praising his efforts and noting that he is working tirelessly to advance the state's development.

The Prime Minister took to the social media platform X to convey his greetings and recalled Shinde's association with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and late leader Anand Dighe.

“Birthday wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He is working tirelessly towards furthering Maharashtra's development and realising the dreams of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. Praying for his long life and good health,” PM Modi posted.

Several senior leaders also greeted Dy CM Shinde on his birthday, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Amit Shah, in his message, highlighted Shinde's work for public welfare and the development of Maharashtra.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde. You are continuously doing commendable work towards the development of the state and public welfare. May Ganpati Bappa grant you good health and long life,” Amit Shah said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the Maharashtra leader, calling him a popular politician and praying for his well-being.

“Happy Birthday to the popular politician, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde ji. I pray to Lord Siddhivinayak ji for your good health, long and glorious life,” he said.

Eknath Shinde was born on February 9, 1964, in Dare village in Maharashtra's Satara district. He was born into a Maratha family. Later, his family moved to Thane, a city on the outskirts of Mumbai, where he grew up.

Shinde attended Mangala High School and Junior College in Thane, where he studied up to Class 11. He reportedly left school early to support his family financially. Before entering politics, he worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.

He later resumed his studies in 2014. In 2020, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

Shinde's political journey began in the early 1980s, when he was introduced to politics by Anand Dighe, the then Shiv Sena president in Thane. In his early years, Shinde led several Shiv Sena agitations in the Wagle Estate area and emerged as a prominent labour leader.

In 1984, he was appointed as a Sakha Pramukh in Thane, a key organisational role in the party. His influence in local politics grew steadily, and he later entered municipal politics. In 1997, he was elected as a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation. In 2001, he was appointed as the Leader of the House in the civic body.

After Anand Dighe died in 2001, Shinde emerged as the political heir to his legacy in Thane and gradually strengthened his base.

His success in local politics eventually paved the way for his entry into the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Shinde was first elected as an MLA in 2004. A year later, he was appointed as the Shiv Sena's Thane district head.

Over the years, Shinde's political influence continued to rise, and he was re-elected to the Assembly in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

During his tenure as a legislator, Shinde held several important positions in the Maharashtra government. From 2014 to 2019, he served as Minister for Public Works (Public Undertakings). He was also appointed as the Guardian Minister of Thane district during the same period.

In 2018, he was made the Leader of the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In 2019, he was appointed as Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare. Later in 2019, he also held additional portfolios, including Urban Development and Public Works, and served as the acting Minister of Home Affairs for a brief period.

During his time as a minister, especially during Devendra Fadnavis' first term as Chief Minister, Shinde is believed to have built closer ties with the BJP leader.

In 2022, Shinde led a revolt within the Shiv Sena, which eventually resulted in a split in the party. He pushed for a breakup of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and a re-establishment of ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shinde cited ideological differences and dissatisfaction with the Congress and NCP's treatment of the Shiv Sena.

His grievances were reportedly shared by many within the party, and he managed to gather the support of more than two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs.

In June 2022, Shinde and several MLAs moved to Surat in Gujarat, triggering a major political crisis in Maharashtra. The crisis ultimately led to the resignation of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Soon after, Shinde formed a new government with the BJP. He was sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra in June 2022, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

After assuming the Chief Minister's post, Shinde staked claim to the Shiv Sena party name and symbols, leading to a prolonged dispute with the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The matter went to court, and later the Election Commission of India recognised Shinde's faction as the official Shiv Sena.

The Election Commission also criticised the amendments made to the party's constitution under Uddhav Thackeray in 2018, describing them as undemocratic and excessively centralised.

Under Shinde's leadership, the Shiv Sena won seven seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2024, Shinde took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.