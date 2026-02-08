MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Mix McGraw's legacy shaped the Sundowners long before their flights became a tradition at the San Francisco Marina. He turned kiting into an art form; his influence endures in their performances and in the sport he helped shape.

LEGACY OF MIX MCGRAW

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2026-02-07 - As the Bay Area Sundowners prepare to celebrate their 46th anniversary in 2026 and continue their storied flights over the San Francisco waterfront, the kiting community should stop and reflect on the indelible mark left by the man who started it all: Mix McGraw. While the team persists into the future, the very foundation of the organization remains the definitive legacy of McGraw's vision and mastery.

McGraw's influence began in 1980, when he tapped Wayne Peterson to be a co-founder of the Bay Area Sundowners. Together, they flew signature sets of seven Rainbow Kites at the Marina Green, establishing a culture of technical precision and innovative kite trains that would eventually set the international standard for professional stunt kiting. Under their early leadership, the Sundowners became a symbol of technical innovation and aerial artistry, pushing the boundaries of what was possible in the skies of the San Francisco Bay.

McGraw eventually transitioned into channeling his decades of expertise into historic, record-breaking feats. He secured his place in history by flying a 230-kite train in October 2003, achieving a Guinness World Record for his unparalleled ability to manage the extreme physical and technical demands of massive kite stacks.

The Bay Area Sundowners stand today as the living embodiment of the vision shared by Mix McGraw and Wayne Peterson. Even as the team continues its flights, the history of the sport remains inextricably linked to the founders who first taught the Sundowners how to fly.