Rupali Ganguly On 100 Years Celebration Of RSS: Honoured To Have Been Part Of Momentous Occasion

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), marking 100 years of the organisation's journey.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shilpa Shetty. She added that she felt honoured to be present at the milestone event and to engage in a dialogue with Mohan Bhagwat.

“Proud to have to have been in the presence of and have had a dialogue with the Honourable Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji and be a part of the 100 years celebration of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”

“Such a pleasure meeting the members of the Sangh Parivaar Honoured to have been a part of the momentous occasion #mohanbhagwat #100years #rss #rss100years,” she wrote.

Talking about Rupali, she is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. The actress is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the drama Anupamaa.

She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feats in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband's infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.