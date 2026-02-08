Age Of Takaichi Dawns With A Supermajority In Japan

MENAFN - Asia Times) Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi led the Liberal Democratic Party to a historic victory in Japan's general election, which decided control of the 465-seat House of Representatives.

The LDP, which went into the election with a minority, finished with 316 seats, clearing the 310 seats needed for a supermajority and surpassing even the lofty expectations heading into the election. This is the largest majority the LDP has won in its 70-year history.

The party won everywhere, in all regions. Its winners included 55 candidates who returned after losing previous elections. Sixty-six newcomers will now become the“Takaichi children.” The victors included 32 of the 38 LDP candidates who had been implicated in the party's slush fund scandal.

According to Kyodo's exit poll, the party won 21.8% of independents, the most of any party and up from 12.9% in 2024. It also increased its support, as the exit poll found that 38.7% said they support the LDP.

The LDP was supported by voters from every generation, including 36.6% of voters under 60 and 42.4% of voters over 60. The former figure was the LDP's highest ever and marked an 8.7% increase relative to 2024.

The LDP's support among 18 and 19-year olds was 37.9%, a 14.8-point increase, and its support among voters in their 20s was 33.1%, a 13.2-point increase. Takaichi clearly changed the party's image among young voters, raising its support with the young to new heights. Its support was also robust among both men and women, with 40.4% of men and 36.8% of women supporting the LDP.

It was indisputably a victory for Takaichi herself. She has remained more popular for longer into her tenure than basically any of her predecessors. As the above-mentioned figures suggest, she is popular with many different segments of the public, and had long coattails for the LDP.

She gambled on a snap election and can claim a mandate to pursue her ambitions. With more than two years until the next upper house election and at most four years until the next general election, she will have time and the political space to act.

Was it only because of Takaichi's popularity?

The LDP itself may have been surprised by the scale of its victory, suggesting that there was something more to the election than just Takaichi's popularity. The party actually did so well in single-member districts (SMDs) that it ended up not having enough candidates for the proportional representation seats that it did win (assuming that some of those seats would be filled by candidates who lost their SMD races).

Arguably the reason the LDP's victory was so historically big was that on top of Takaichi's popularity, the LDP benefited from the virtual collapse in the vote for the mainstream opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance (CRA).

How so?

While it was unclear whether the Centrist Reform Alliance (CRA), the party forged before the campaign by a merger of the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and Komeito, would coalesce, the CRA performed far worse than anyone expected, winning only seven of 289 single-member districts and 49 seats, 123 fewer than it held before the general election.

The CRA's defeat was total, as longtime heavyweights – Katsuya Okada, Yukio Edano, Jun Azumi, Ichiro Ozawa, Akira Nagatsuma, Sumio Mabuchi and Koichiro Genba – also lost their races. The party was swept in strongholds like Hokkaido, Aichi and Nagano.

In the 70 seats of greater Tokyo – Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures – the party won only one single-member district, CRA co-leader Noda Yoshiko's Chiba-14 constituency. The LDP won every other seat.

The CRA actually won fewer single-member districts than the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), which ran significantly fewer candidates but still won eight seats.

It appears that the CRA was in fact less than the sum of its parts, as CDP supporters appeared to have abandoned the CRA in droves in protest at the compromises Noda made in joining with Komeito.