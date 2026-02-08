403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Team Lewis Launches New Global Practice For Chinese Brand Expansion
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE – Global marketing agency Team Lewis has launched its new Sino Global Practice, 灵智营销. This service aims to help Chinese brands expand and thrive internationally by combining local insight with global expertise.
With teams across APAC, EMEA, UK and US, the practice draws on the agency's expertise in multi-region collaboration. This offering ensures that the unique nuances of Chinese brands are recognised across diverse markets.
Inspired by the Chinese characters 梁 (agility) and 智 (wisdom), Team Lewis combines adaptive strategies and data-driven creativity to guide brands through global expansion.
Team Lewis already has experience with Chinese brands. It was appointed lead strategic and creative agency for Chery Automobile, a subsidiary of Chery Group, and launched the Chery brand in the UK in September 2025. As lead agency for Haier in Germany, the team created integrated activation campaigns leveraging Haier ́s sports sponsorship around ATP tennis tournaments.
The agency has also partnered with other leading Chinese brands including Ecovacs, OPPO, and supported Govee, iGarden and Jisulife at CES 2026, providing integrated communication services and brand storytelling.
“Global expansion is complex for ambitious Chinese brands. Our role is to help them move at pace, with confidence. The SinoGlobal Practice brings together bilingual teams across key markets. We integrate strategy, creativity and execution to remove friction and delay. The result is faster decisions, smoother rollouts and meaningful global impact," said Jen Wu, SVP, commercial operations at Team Lewis.
“Our extensive global footprint has made TEAM LEWIS a trusted partner for Chinese brands across a wide range of sectors seeking to expand into international markets. Guided by a“glocal” mindset and a deep understanding of how Chinese brands operate, we serve as both cultural translators and strategic storytellers, consistently delivering campaigns with real value, driving growth and impact at unmatched speed," added Kate Kwan, managing director, Greater China Region at Team Lewis.
With teams across APAC, EMEA, UK and US, the practice draws on the agency's expertise in multi-region collaboration. This offering ensures that the unique nuances of Chinese brands are recognised across diverse markets.
Inspired by the Chinese characters 梁 (agility) and 智 (wisdom), Team Lewis combines adaptive strategies and data-driven creativity to guide brands through global expansion.
Team Lewis already has experience with Chinese brands. It was appointed lead strategic and creative agency for Chery Automobile, a subsidiary of Chery Group, and launched the Chery brand in the UK in September 2025. As lead agency for Haier in Germany, the team created integrated activation campaigns leveraging Haier ́s sports sponsorship around ATP tennis tournaments.
The agency has also partnered with other leading Chinese brands including Ecovacs, OPPO, and supported Govee, iGarden and Jisulife at CES 2026, providing integrated communication services and brand storytelling.
“Global expansion is complex for ambitious Chinese brands. Our role is to help them move at pace, with confidence. The SinoGlobal Practice brings together bilingual teams across key markets. We integrate strategy, creativity and execution to remove friction and delay. The result is faster decisions, smoother rollouts and meaningful global impact," said Jen Wu, SVP, commercial operations at Team Lewis.
“Our extensive global footprint has made TEAM LEWIS a trusted partner for Chinese brands across a wide range of sectors seeking to expand into international markets. Guided by a“glocal” mindset and a deep understanding of how Chinese brands operate, we serve as both cultural translators and strategic storytellers, consistently delivering campaigns with real value, driving growth and impact at unmatched speed," added Kate Kwan, managing director, Greater China Region at Team Lewis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment