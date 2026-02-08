PM Modi: No Compromise, No Double Standards On Terrorism

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said,“Our message on terrorism is clear. No double standards. No compromise.”

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim“unequivocally and strongly condemned” terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, according to a joint statement.

The two leaders also called for“zero tolerance of terrorism and for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism”.

The two leaders agreed to work towards“countering radicalisation and violent extremism”. They also resolved to work towards combating terror financing and preventing the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, the statement said.

Recognising the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime, the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the area of transnational organised crime, including through sharing of information, the statement said.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, including at the UN and FATF, the statement added.

India and Malaysia on Sunday vowed to expand their ties in the high-priority sectors of trade and investment, defence, energy, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors with Modi asserting that both sides are committed to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi and Ibrahim also agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the UN, and support reforms of international institutions.

“They pledged to work together to enhance multilateralism, reflective of contemporary realities so as to make international organisations, including the UN Security Council (UNSC), more representative,” the joint statement said.