AFU Soldiers Capture 11 Russian Servicemen In Zaporizhzhia Sector

“Eleven Russian prisoners in a week, this is the result of the work of the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade, which is part of the 17th Army Corps, together with their brothers-in-arms from one of the units of the 253rd Assault Battalion,” the report says.

The enemy continues to try to create“victorious” content, but reality always destroys their plans.

Another video, the invaders wanted to shoot for propaganda, ended, predictably for them, with capture.

Ukrainian drones and intelligence closely monitor their every move, so any attempt to“advance” or record a beautiful video ends the same way: Someone runs, someone surrenders, and someone simply disappears from the battlefield, the military said.

As reported by Ukrinform, servicemen of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, with the help of a drone, captured a Russian soldier on the eastern outskirts of the village of Ivanivka.

