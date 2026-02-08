German Charity Ukraine-Hilfe Sends Over €10M In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the foundation, Oksana Motus, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Since February 2022, the organization has provided over €10 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. All volunteers of Ukraine-Hilfe Berlin work without exception on a voluntary basis, and every single cent of donations is used exclusively for charitable projects and for purchasing essential aid for Ukraine,” she said.

According to Motus, the organization has been systematically supporting Ukraine since 2015, working with trusted volunteers and partner organizations directly in Ukraine, which ensures targeted and well-controlled distribution of assistance.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, the foundation has purchased and delivered around 350 vehicles to Ukraine, including pickup trucks for evacuating the wounded, ambulances, and fire engines. It has also supplied more than 500 high-capacity generators to ensure uninterrupted operation of hospitals, as well as about 10,000 tourniquets that save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Overall, approximately 3,000 tons of medicines, medical equipment, and hospital supplies have been delivered to Ukraine, along with aid for orphanages, kindergartens, and seriously ill people in various regions of the country.

“We work for Ukraine responsibly and transparently, turning solidarity into concrete, measurable assistance. Behind every one of our projects are people who take responsibility every day to act,” Motus noted.

She emphasized that support from Germany is“not abstract assistance, but real solutions that save lives,” adding:“It creates a sense of partnership and confirms that in defending human values, Ukraine is not left alone.”

Ukraine receives backup power equipment from partners totaling over 145 MW

As previously reported by Ukrinform, at the end of January, another convoy carrying generators was sent from Germany to Ukrainian cities as part of the“Warmth for Ukraine” campaign. In particular, the Ukraine-Hilfe Berlin e.V. charitable foundation delivered three high-capacity generators to the First Medical Association of Lviv.