Attomarker Initiates Acceleration Round To Scale Immunology Diagnostics

MENAFN - Pressat) Exeter, United Kingdom, 8 February 2026 – Attomarker, a UK-based diagnostics company, has commenced an Acceleration Round to support the next phase of commercial and clinical development of its immunology diagnostics platform.

Attomarker develops multiplex immune diagnostics that deliver clinically relevant immune profiling from a single, small blood sample within minutes. Its tests are designed for use in real clinical settings and are already being used by clinicians.

The company's current focus is immune profiling in patients with Long Covid, estimated to affect more than 65 million people worldwide. Attomarker's COVID Antibody Spectrum Test enables immune classification of patients into one of three distinct endotypes, supporting treatment decision-making and monitoring of disease recovery. Two additional Long Covid companion tests are in development.

Attomarker recently signed a strategic co-development agreement with EpitogenX to combine next-generation antigen technology with Attomarker's diagnostics platform, with the aim of extending immune profiling into other immune-mediated conditions that are currently underserved by diagnostic options. Initial target areas include Lyme disease and Hashimoto's disease.

The company holds a strong intellectual property position, with eight granted patents and a further patent pending, covering its core diagnostics technology and system architecture.

Attomarker's diagnostics currently operate on a CE-marked benchtop device that is approved and in clinical use. A handheld device is also in development as an additional deployment option.

The Acceleration Round is intended to support commercial rollout, regulatory progress, further clinical validation, and expansion of Attomarker's immune profiling portfolio within Long Covid.

Retail investor participation is being conducted through Crowdcube, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. All eligibility checks, approvals, and investment activity take place on the Crowdcube platform.



Information for non-retail investors is available via a separate information page.



This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to invest.

