Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Maddison Crethar

2026-02-08
  PhD Candidate, Youth Mental Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Maddison is a full-time, PhD candidate at the Thompson Institute (UniSC) on the Longitudinal Adolescent Brain Study (LABS). Before commencing her PhD, Maddison completed her Bachelor of Behavioural Science (Psychology)(Honours) at UniSC in 2024.

Both her Honours and PhD research projects explore the biopsychosocial model of adolescent suicidality. Her research interests include suicide prevention among adolescents, specifically the interplay between lifestyle factors, socioeconomic status, psychological distress, and suicidality during this critical developmental period.

In addition to her research, Maddison is a research assistant on multiple Youth Mental Health projects at the Thompson Institute, where she engages in various research activities, including conducting participant assessments and managing data.

  • –present PhD Candidate, Youth Mental Health, University of the Sunshine Coast

