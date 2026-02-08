Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Destroy Self-Propelled Artillery In Pokrovsk, Which Russians Planned To Use To Cover Assault

Defense Forces Destroy Self-Propelled Artillery In Pokrovsk, Which Russians Planned To Use To Cover Assault


2026-02-08 08:10:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Russians placed the self-propelled artillery unit in one of the uninhabited buildings in the private sector of the western part of the city.

To destroy the enemy target, the Defense Forces' unmanned systems units used FPV drones.

“They skillfully made their way into the uninhabited building and destroyed the equipment with several strikes, choosing the most vulnerable spot,” the corps said.

Read also: Fire extinguished at industrial facility in Odesa after Russian strike

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders recently eliminated a group of Russian soldiers who managed to break through to the eastern outskirts of Hryshyne.

Photo: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign

MENAFN08022026000193011044ID1110712729



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search