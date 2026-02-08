Defense Forces Destroy Self-Propelled Artillery In Pokrovsk, Which Russians Planned To Use To Cover Assault
The Russians placed the self-propelled artillery unit in one of the uninhabited buildings in the private sector of the western part of the city.
To destroy the enemy target, the Defense Forces' unmanned systems units used FPV drones.
“They skillfully made their way into the uninhabited building and destroyed the equipment with several strikes, choosing the most vulnerable spot,” the corps said.Read also: Fire extinguished at industrial facility in Odesa after Russian strike
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders recently eliminated a group of Russian soldiers who managed to break through to the eastern outskirts of Hryshyne.
Photo: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment