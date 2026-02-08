Three Maverick Payments Leaders Recognized With ETA Industry Awards For Excellence In Compliance, Legal, And Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Maverick Payments, a leading full‐service payments provider enabling ISOs, ISVs and FIs to monetize payments across multiple banks and processors, is proud to announce that three of its leaders have been honored by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) for their outstanding contributions to the payments industry. These recognitions underscore Maverick's dedication to building trust in financial systems, championing fairness in financial transactions, and advancing the industry through innovation rooted in strong legal and ethical frameworks.

ETA has named Elisabeth Feeney and Sofia Bouissiere, Esq., CAMS, to its 2026 Forty Under 40 class, celebrating rising professionals who are shaping the future of payments through bold ideas, modern technology, and a commitment to expanding access to digital commerce.

Elisabeth Feeney, Vice President of Legal at Maverick Payments, was recognized for her leadership in ensuring that innovation in payments is matched with rigorous legal and ethical standards. Her work safeguards Maverick's interests while empowering the company to responsibly expand into new markets and technologies. Elisabeth plays a critical role in helping ISOs, ISVs, and financial institutions monetize payments across banks and processors through Maverick's platform - all while upholding the highest levels of compliance and trust.

Sofia Bouissiere, Esq., Associate Vice President of Litigation & Compliance, was honored for her impact in strengthening operational excellence and navigating complex regulatory challenges. Sofia's leadership ensures Maverick remains both compliant and competitive, maintaining effective risk mitigation practices that support the company's growth and reinforce industry‐wide compliance excellence.

Maverick also proudly celebrates Maria D. Cable, ETA CPP, who has been named ETA Certified Payments Professional (CPP) of the Year. Maria's dedication to operational integrity, mentorship, and elevating professional standards reflects Maverick's belief that sustainable innovation requires transparency, strong relationships, and a commitment to doing things the right way.

“These recognitions speak to the caliber of talent at Maverick and the values we champion every day,” said Ben Griefer, President and COO.“As a full‐service payments provider, we believe progress must be built on integrity, compliance and trust. Our award winners embody our mission to advance the payments industry by promoting ethical standards, compliance excellence, and responsible innovation.”

Maverick extends its appreciation to ETA and Discover® Global Network for honoring the leaders and emerging professionals who are shaping the future of payments. As the industry continues to evolve, Maverick remains committed to fostering excellence, supporting professional growth, and contributing to a more secure, transparent, and innovative payments ecosystem.

About Maverick Payments

Maverick Payments is a privately owned, full‐service payments provider headquartered in Los Angeles. Since 2011, Maverick has grown from a traditional ISO into a modern payments platform that empowers ISOs, ISVs, and financial institutions to seamlessly monetize payments across banks and processors. With an entrepreneurial and agile approach, Maverick innovates with the speed of a startup while delivering the scale, reliability, and compliance rigor of an established enterprise. Built on transparency and trust, Maverick pairs industry‐leading technology with robust in‐house infrastructure and high‐touch support to deliver secure, scalable, and future‐ready payment solutions for its partners. Learn more at maverickpayments.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies in the U.S. and around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $57 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. Learn more about ETA at .