Zelensky Thanks Railway Workers And Rescuers Who Ensure Ukraine's Ability To Endure Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in a video address.

He noted that the Russian army has struck railway infrastructure almost every day this week as well. What is important, he said, is that it has been possible everywhere to maintain the necessary logistics.

"Today, there was a targeted strike in the Chernihiv region against a train that was scheduled to carry passengers that very day. In the days prior, there were strikes on railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. I want to thank everyone who is protecting Ukraine's railway and ensuring the continuous, uninterrupted operation of our Ukrzaliznytsia," he said.

In addition, he emphasized the work of all rescuers who, at any time, in any weather, under any circumstances and under shelling, work together with energy workers so that people can live.

According to Zelensky, this week the employees of the State Emergency Service involved specifically in work at energy facilities distinguished themselves the most.

"This week, the employees who...have distinguished themselves the most: Vasyl Vashchenko, Serhii Hubenko, Ruslan Dubyk, Maksym Yepifanov, Serhii Kovalchuk, Anatolii Kolomiiets, Oleksandr Kozhara, Oleksandr Mykoda, Ruslan Plakhtiienko, Volodymyr Strilchuk, Ivan Tymchenko, Dmytro Tkachenko, Ivan Khmelnytskyi, Yevhen Shepetun, Mykhailo Chornokalov. Thank you, guys – and thank you to all your colleagues, to each and every person whose work is helping Ukraine withstand these days, this winter," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night and morning of February 7, Russians attacked energy facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that Russian strikes hit substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead power lines, which form the backbone of Ukraine's power grid, as well as the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants.

Photo: Office of the President