War Update: 283 Engagements On Front Line Armed Forces Of Ukraine Eliminate Nearly 150 Occupiers In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, updating on the situation as of 22:00 on Sunday, February 8.

"Since the beginning of the day, 283 combat engagements have occurred. The enemy carried out one missile strike using six missiles, 50 air strikes, dropping 144 glide bombs. In addition, it used 2,211 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,061 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks today. The enemy carried out 57 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and toward Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled thirteen attacks toward Kupiansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosynove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 22 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and toward Druzheliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, our defenders repelled 14 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and toward Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one attack in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 30 assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 63 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrnohrad, and Filiia, as well as toward the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhordne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Hryshyne, and Novyi Donbas. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this sector our soldiers eliminated 146 occupiers and wounded 46; destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment; additionally, seven more vehicles and four enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Pryvillia and toward the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, and Oleksandrohrad. The settlement of Kolomiitsi was hit by an airstrike using glide bombs.

In the Huliaipole sector, 26 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Myrne, and toward Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka. Fighting continues in some locations. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Kamianske, Shcherbaky, and toward Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro River sector, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to February 8, 2026, amount to approximately 1,246,330 personnel.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade