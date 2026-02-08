403
UAE Welcomes US Comprehensive Peace Plan For Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed Sunday the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Sudan announced by US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos.
The plan is built around five pillars: an immediate humanitarian truce, sustained humanitarian access and civilian protection, a permanent ceasefire, a political transition to a civilian-led government, and post-war reconstruction.
In statements aired by the UAE official news agency (WAM), Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional humanitarian truce, as well as ensuring urgent, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan.
The UAE minister commended the leadership of US President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation, and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.
He stressed that these steps are essential to paving the way for a transitional process to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent, civilian-led government.
Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to working with the Quad, emphasizing that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen ongoing efforts to support a sustainable, civilian political solution that places the interests of the Sudanese people above all else. (end)
