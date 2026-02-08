403
Minister Of Sports Reaffirms Support To Sports Federations, Athletes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Youth and Sports Affairs Dr. Tareq Al-Jalahma on Sunday reiterated his full support to all national sports federations and athletes, emphasizing that the development of this sector is a top priority for the country's political leadership.
Speaking during visit to the headquarters of the Kuwait Squash Federation, accompanied by the Federation's President Waleed Al-Sumaii, the minister praised the significant achievements of the Kuwaiti squash players in recent regional and international tournaments.
Furthermore, he asserted that the state is committed to providing all necessary resources to the federation and its affiliates to ensure continued success.
During the visit, Minister Al-Jalahma also inspected the Federation's facilities, which include glass courts and a weightlifting hall.
Additionally, he met with the technical staff of the Kuwait national team and players of various age groups, urging them to maintain their high levels of performance, represent Kuwait honorably, and strive to raise the national flag high in upcoming international arenas.
He also reviewed with the federation's chief and officials the latest developments in the sport and the KSF's strategic vision and future plans.
The Kuwait Squash Federation honored Minister Al-Jalahma by presenting him with a commemorative shield following his visit to the Federation's headquarters.
They expressed their gratitude for his interest in the sport and for the moral support extended to them, wishing him success in his new role and continued confidence from the country's political leadership. (end)
