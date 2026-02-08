403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Condemns Israeli Decisions Aiming To Impose Sovereignty Over West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the illegal Israeli occupation's decisions and measures aimed at imposing illegitimate sovereignty, entrenching settlements, and establishing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank.
The Ministry said that these decisions constitute a blatant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and infringe upon the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.
It also emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory.
The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, affirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of these unilateral, illegal, and invalid Israeli decisions and measures in the occupied West Bank.
He stated that these actions constitute a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.
He also cited the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation and the illegality of annexing occupied Palestinian territory.
Al-Majali warned against the continued expansionist policies and illegal and illegitimate actions of the extremist Israeli government in the occupied West Bank, which encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict in the region.
He reiterated his call for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel and its extremist government to halt their dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the inflammatory statements of their officials.
He urged the international community to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil as the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region. (end)
amn
The Ministry said that these decisions constitute a blatant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and infringe upon the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.
It also emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory.
The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, affirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of these unilateral, illegal, and invalid Israeli decisions and measures in the occupied West Bank.
He stated that these actions constitute a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.
He also cited the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation and the illegality of annexing occupied Palestinian territory.
Al-Majali warned against the continued expansionist policies and illegal and illegitimate actions of the extremist Israeli government in the occupied West Bank, which encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict in the region.
He reiterated his call for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel and its extremist government to halt their dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the inflammatory statements of their officials.
He urged the international community to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil as the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region. (end)
amn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment