Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at Bayan Palace.
KUWAIT - The seventh session of the Kuwait-Qatar Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation was held in Kuwait.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the attacks targeting civilian facilities and humanitarian aid convoys in the North and South Kordofan states of Sudan.
ALGIERS - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that his country's relations with Kuwait are distinguished, stressing deep affection and respect for Kuwait's political leadership.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait underscored the country's commitment to building national capacities and strengthening awareness of international humanitarian law.
KUWAIT - Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Minister Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah met with UK Ambassador to Kuwait Qudsi Rashid to discuss enhancing cooperation.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) for establishing a framework for bilateral cooperation.
KUWAIT - Kuwait has officially submitted a bid to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2035, the President of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA), Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah announced.
KUWAIT - Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem said Kuwait is moving forward in making the energy transition a "key national priority".
KUWAIT -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Qatar News Agency (QNA) signed a cooperation and joint news exchange agreement.
KUWAIT - Supporting the Palestinian people remains a core principle and a fundamental pillar of the KRCS's humanitarian work, said Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) chairman.
KUWAIT - Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works began distributing Ramadan food baskets at the Charity headquarters in the Jahra area.
ADEN - Deputy Governor of Yemen's Taiz Governorate, Abdulqawi Al-Mikhlafi, inaugurated Kuwait-funded residential village in Al-Wazi'iyah district, west of Taiz.
SHARJAH - Kuwait's Salwa Al-Sabah Sports Club achieved a notable sporting accomplishment by winning three medals at the 8th Arab Women's Clubs Games, in the Emirate of Sharjah.
SHARJAH - The Kuwaiti women's shooting team bagged a pair of sliver medals amid the ongoing Arab Women's Club Games in the UAE emirate of Sharjah.
GAZA - A fifth group of critically injured Palestinians has passed through the partially opened Rafah crossing with Egypt for immediate medical attention.
TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is reviewing the outcome of its talks with the US, underscoring that Iran rejects Washington's demand for zero uranium enrichment. (end)
