Hathras: 3-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Car Driver Arrested

An accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a car hit a three-year-old child in the Mursan police station area of Hathras. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, officials said. According to Hathras SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, the driver and conductor of the car involved in the incident were arrested, and the vehicle was taken into police custody. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.

Following the incident, the child's family staged a protest outside the Mursan police station, demanding that the accused be handed over to them so they could take action themselves. "Today, at around 3:30 PM, an accident occurred in the Mursan police station area of Hathras district involving an Ertiga car. A child, around three years old, named Yash, was seriously injured. The child was immediately sent to the hospital for proper medical treatment. The driver and conductor of the vehicle involved in the accident were arrested, and the vehicle was immediately taken into police custody. A case was also registered under the relevant sections of the law. Tragically, the child died during treatment. Following this, the family members of the deceased child staged a protest in front of the Mursan police station, demanding that the conductor and driver be handed over to them so they could take action against them themselves," Sinha said in a video message.

Protest Turns Violent

Officials explained that all legal procedures were being followed and that discussions were ongoing regarding financial assistance for the family. During the protest, 15-20 individuals arrived and began throwing stones at the police station from nearby railway tracks, injuring several officers. Additional police were deployed immediately, and three unruly individuals were identified and arrested. Authorities confirmed that law and order have now been fully restored. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

