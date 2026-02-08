Brazil Bets Against Washington: Why Lula Rejected Trump's Critical Minerals Alliance

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazil formally declined to join a U.S.-led coalition of 54 nations on critical minerals, sending only a low-ranking diplomat to observe the Washington ministerial while Trump mobilized over $30 billion in financing and signed frameworks with 28 countries. - Sitting on 94% of global niobium reserves and the world's second-largest rare earth deposits, Brasília is pursuing bilateral deals with India and South Korea rather than accepting what officials internally call a U.S. "straitjacket." - China controls refining for 19 of 20 strategic minerals and weaponized that dominance in 2025 with export restrictions that crippled Western automakers - creating a ticking clock for Brazil's strategy, with Beijing's temporary suspension expiring in November 2026.

The Brazilian government has formally declined to join President Donald Trump's critical minerals alliance, choosing strategic autonomy over alignment with Washington at a moment when the global race for lithium, rare earths, and niobium is reshaping geopolitics.

At the February 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial - attended by 54 nations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance - Brazil sent a low-ranking embassy diplomat with instructions to observe, not commit. Countries including Japan, Argentina, Mexico, and the EU signed on. Brazil did not.

The refusal reflects three core objections. The alliance requires participants to map reserves, share data, and coordinate production within a 60-day action plan - conditions Brasília views as surrendering sovereignty over resources worth an estimated R$243 ($46) billion in GDP growth over 25 years.

Officials argue the framework locks Brazil into raw material exports, perpetuating a colonial-era economic pattern. And its implicit anti-China alignment conflicts with Brazil's policy of maintaining open ties with all partners - particularly given that Beijing purchases 70% of Brazilian mineral exports. Brazil Bets Against Washington: Why Lula Rejected Trump's Critical Minerals Alliance

Brazil's leverage is formidable. It holds 94% of global niobium reserves, 23% of rare earths, 26% of graphite, and ranks as the fifth-largest lithium exporter. Yet only 0.09% of global critical mineral production comes from Brazil, and just 35% of its territory has been geologically mapped.

Rather than joining Washington's architecture, Lula is building alternatives. A critical minerals agreement with India is expected during his February 19-21 state visit to New Delhi, followed by stops in South Korea and a March meeting with Trump.

India-Brazil trade hit a record exceeding R$15 billion in 2025, with both nations sharing 50% U.S. tariffs and BRICS membership.

The decision unfolds against severe bilateral strain. Trump imposed 50% tariffs on most Brazilian imports in July 2025, sanctioned a Supreme Court justice, and cited Brazil's prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro among justifications. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution to end the tariffs, but the House blocked it.

Progressive voices celebrate the refusal as sovereignty against imperialism. Conservative analysts acknowledge the logic but warn that Brazil lacks processing infrastructure and that antagonizing Washington under existing tariffs is reckless.

One researcher described the standoff as "a symbolic tug-of-war where each side stakes an ideological position without solving the basics - transforming ore into technology."

The clock is ticking. China's temporary suspension of expanded rare earth controls expires in November 2026. If Beijing reimploses restrictions, pressure on mineral-rich nations to choose sides will intensify dramatically - and Brazil's bet on strategic autonomy will face its ultimate test.