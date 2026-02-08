Ecuador And Colombia's Trade War Deepens As Quito Summit Fails To Break Tariff Deadlock

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Reciprocal 30% tariffs threatening $2.8 billion in annual bilateral trade remain in force after a high-level meeting in Quito ended without agreement on February 6. - Colombia has filed a formal legal complaint before the Andean Community of Nations and will expand retaliatory tariffs, while Ecuador refuses to budge until border security demands are met. - President Petro asked Donald Trump to mediate, floating a trilateral anti-narcotics alliance - a wildcard that could reshape the dispute.

The worst diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Colombia since 2008 has entered a dangerous new phase. A high-level summit in Quito on February 6, bringing together both countries' foreign ministers and defense officials, ended without any agreement to lift the reciprocal 30% tariffs that took effect on February 1 - and with both sides blaming each other for the failure.

The crisis erupted on January 21 when Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, a conservative ally of Donald Trump, announced a 30% "security tariff" on all Colombian imports from Davos, accusing Bogotá of failing to combat drug trafficking along their 586-kilometer border. Colombia - the world's largest cocaine producer, where coca cultivation has risen for 10 consecutive years - retaliated with matching tariffs on over 50 Ecuadorian products, suspended electricity exports, and watched as Ecuador hiked oil pipeline fees by 900%.

The economic toll is mounting. Ecuadorian exporters estimate $273 million in annual losses.

Replacing Colombian electricity could cost Ecuador $2 million daily. At the Rumichaca border crossing, truckers and merchants from both sides staged joint protests, warning that 38% of border city Ipiales' economy depends on cross-border commerce.

Critics on the left argue Noboa weaponized trade to mimic Trump's coercive tariff playbook while deflecting from Ecuador's record 9,216 homicides in 2025. Right-leaning voices counter that Colombia under Petro - who was placed on the U.S. OFAC sanctions list in October 2025 - has demonstrably failed on narcotics enforcement, leaving Ecuador to bear the security burden alone.

Security analysts warn organized crime stands to gain most from the breakdown in bilateral cooperation, with smuggling likely to surge as formal trade channels close. Colombia has now filed a complaint before the Andean Community tribunal, alleging Ecuador violated the 1969 Cartagena Agreement governing free trade among member states.

A potential breakthrough emerged from an unlikely quarter: during his February 3 White House meeting with Trump, Petro asked the U.S. president to call Noboa and broker a "triple alliance" against drug trafficking. Whether that call materializes may determine if this trade war escalates further - or finds an off-ramp.