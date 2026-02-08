How A Forgotten Socialist Came Back To Stop Portugal's Populist Right - And Why The Victory May Be Temporary

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - António José Seguro, who quit politics in 2014 after losing his party leadership, returned to win Portugal's presidency with roughly 67% of the vote - one of the largest margins in the country's democratic history. - His opponent André Ventura founded his populist-conservative Chega party just seven years ago with one seat in parliament; it now holds 60, making it the official opposition and the fastest-growing political force in Western Europe. - The vote happened during Portugal's worst storms in decades, with three municipalities unable to open polling stations, yet voters turned out anyway - turning the election into a test of democratic resilience itself.

For half a century, Portuguese politics worked like a quiet clock. Two parties - one center-left, one center-right - traded power peacefully while the presidency stayed above the fray.

That system is now broken, and Sunday's election was both proof of the damage and an attempt to contain it.

António José Seguro, 63, crushed populist-right leader André Ventura in a presidential runoff, capturing between 68% and 73% of the vote according to public broadcaster RTP. It was only the second runoff in Portuguese democratic history, and the first ever to feature a populist-conservative candidate.

Seguro set an all-time record for total votes cast for a president.

The backstory makes the result more remarkable. Seguro led the Socialist Party from 2011 to 2014, lost the leadership to António Costa, and disappeared into private business.

He came back because nobody else could unite the fractured left - and because Ventura's rise alarmed mainstream Portugal.

Ventura, a 43-year-old former football commentator, built Chega ("Enough") from nothing in 2019 into a 60-seat parliamentary force by 2025, overtaking the Socialists to become the country's second-largest party.

His weapons were anti-immigration rhetoric, social media savvy, and billboards reading "This isn't Bangladesh." A Lisbon court ordered him to remove posters targeting the Roma community, ruling them discriminatory and imposing €2,500 daily fines. He appealed three days before the vote.

The international divide was instant. Hungary's Viktor Orbán congratulated Ventura after the first round, declaring "patriots across Europe are on the rise." Brazil's Lula called Seguro's win "a victory of democracy."

European Commission President Von der Leyen praised Portuguese voters' "remarkable democratic resilience" - a nod to the devastating storms that killed at least five people and caused over €4 billion in damage in the weeks before the vote.

Here is the part that matters beyond Portugal. Ventura lost the presidency badly, but his 33% exceeded the ruling coalition's share in last year's parliamentary elections.

He now leads the official opposition in a fragmented legislature where the center-right government survives partly on Chega's tolerance. Seguro takes office March 9 with the power to dissolve parliament - creating a left-right standoff Portugal has rarely tested.

In his victory speech, Seguro skipped celebration entirely and addressed storm victims first. "I will not accept bureaucracies that delay aid," he told the government. The message was clear: this presidency will not be ceremonial.

Whether that is enough to reverse the forces driving Chega's rise - housing shortages, strained public services, immigration anxieties, and four elections in six years - is the question no single election can answer.