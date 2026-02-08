TG Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Christina Applegate To Raise Awareness Of Multiple Sclerosis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Campaign debuted during Super Bowl LX and introduced, a new platform designed to create space for honest conversation among people living with MS

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced a collaboration with actress Christina Applegate to help raise awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) and support meaningful conversations for those living with the disease.

Christina Applegate, who has been living with MS for 5 years, will lead the new national disease-awareness initiative designed to elevate the voices of people living with MS, highlight the realities, and explore what comes next, on their own terms.

The cornerstone of the campaign is , a new platform developed to support people living with MS. Through Next In MSTM, Christina extends the same unfiltered honesty she has brought to her own experience into shared conversations with others living with MS. The platform will feature exclusive content including Christina's personal perspectives on navigating life with MS, long-term decision-making, engaging with the healthcare system, and prioritizing quality of life while living with a chronic condition. It is expected to also include educational content from leading MS experts offering current insights on topics of interest to the MS community. Together, these efforts are intended to foster open, informed dialogue among people living with MS, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

“MS isn't something you neatly figure out and move on from - it's messy, it's unpredictable and some days it frankly just sucks,” said Christina Applegate.“I've always tried to be honest about that. Next In MS is about opening up those conversations, expanding our understanding and always being prepared for what's next. I'm excited to be partnering with TG Therapeutics, and together hopefully we can reach more members of the MS community, cut through the noise and talk openly about the truths of living with MS - the challenging ones and the hopeful ones too.”

Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics, added,“Christina brings a level of openness and authenticity that resonates deeply with us at TG. We're honored to collaborate with her as she shares her perspective and as we collectively look toward what's next in MS. At TG Therapeutics, we remain committed to advancing innovation and supporting efforts that keep those living with MS at the center of everything we do.”

TG's focus on advancing innovation in multiple sclerosis includes not only the development of novel therapies, but also a commitment to supporting resources that help people living with MS feel informed and empowered throughout their care journey.

ABOUT

Next In MSTM is a platform designed to create space for people living with MS to have honest conversations about their experience and explore together what comes next, on their own terms. The platform centers on real, unfiltered dialogue, including conversations between Christina Applegate and others living with MS, and reflects the everyday realities, questions, and decisions that shape life with the disease. Next In MS is intended to support people living with MS in carrying that openness beyond the platform, into conversations with family members, friends, and healthcare professionals, when and how they choose. The platform is designed to evolve over time as those conversations continue.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline, TG Therapeutics has a product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, and by several regulatory agencies outside of the U.S to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit , and follow us on X @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our collaboration with Christina Applegate, and the platform may constitute forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include the following: the Company's ability to continue to commercialize their marketed product; the risk that the collaboration with Christina Applegate, does not go as planned; the risk that the platform does not gain traction or ceases to exist; the risk that due to regulatory enforcement or other reasons any portion of the collaboration described today is not able to be implemented; the risk that the Company does not achieve its 2026 development pipeline anticipated milestones or goals in the timeframe projected or at all; the uncertainties generally inherent in research and development; regulatory developments, legislative actions, executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs and policy changes in the U.S. and other jurisdictions; and general political, economic and business conditions. Further discussion about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at . The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

