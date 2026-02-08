Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the reception ceremony featured an official salute by the guard of honor and the playing of the national anthems of both the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, followed by a commemorative photo for the two Presidents.

Later, President El-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a bilateral meeting, followed by an expanded session of talks attended by the two countries' delegations. Afterward, President El-Sisi hosted a luncheon in honor of the Somali President and his accompanying delegation.

During their meeting, President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's unequivocal position in support of Somalia's unity, security, and territorial integrity. The President emphasized Egypt's categorical rejection of any actions that could undermine Somalia's stability and sovereignty. President El-Sisi warned against steps that may come at the expense of countries' security and sovereignty, considering them a violation of the United Nations Charter.

For his part, the Somali President expressed his pleasure for visiting Egypt and meeting with the President. He commended the fraternal relations between the two countries and voiced his profound appreciation for Egypt's support for Somalia's unity and stability. The Somali President also lauded Egypt's efforts in enhancing security and stability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, affirming his country's commitment to strengthening coordination with Egypt in ways that serve regional security.

The meeting also addressed ways to foster closer bilateral relations between Egypt and Somalia. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of activating the Strategic Partnership Declaration signed in January 2025. The discussion also explored opportunities for cooperation in trade, development, education, and capacity building, as well as Egypt's preparedness to provide support through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, which was highly appreciated by the Somali President. The two sides also discussed security and military cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism, leveraging Egypt's expertise and capabilities.

Furthermore, the discussions covered regional developments. There was an alignment in views between the two sides with regard to the vital need for peaceful resolutions for the various regional conflicts. They also emphasized the importance of consolidating regional peace and stability, primarily in the Horn of Africa region, through the preservation of national state institutions and the safeguarding of peoples' resources. The two sides also examined ways to enhance maritime security.

Following their meeting, President El-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a joint press conference.

