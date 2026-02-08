How To Open A Bank Account In Brazil As A Foreigner

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Opening a bank account is one of the first things you'll do after getting your CPF. This step-by-step guide covers digital banks vs. traditional banks, which ones accept foreigners, exactly what you need, and how to get approved on the first try - so you can start using PIX and stop bleeding money on international card fees. At a Glance 1 Digital banks like Nubank, Inter, and C6 Bank are free, app-based, and accept foreigners with just a CPF and passport. You can open an account in 15 minutes. 2 Without a Brazilian bank account, you can't use PIX, pay boletos, receive salary, or avoid the 5–8% fees on every international card transaction. 3 You must have a CPF before opening any bank account - no exceptions. If you don't have one, start with Guide #001. Time Required 15 min–3h Digital vs. traditional Cost R$ 0 Free at digital banks Where App Or bank branch Difficulty Easy CPF required first Who This Guide Is For Expats with a CPF already in hand Remote workers receiving foreign income Employees needing payroll deposits Anyone tired of international card fees Renters who need to pay via boleto/PIX Tourists staying 1+ months 01 Why You Need a Brazilian Bank Account The cost of not having one You can survive the first few days using international credit cards or cash, but it gets expensive fast. International card fees add up to 5–8% per transaction when you factor in exchange rate markups and foreign transaction charges. Brazilian merchants increasingly expect PIX - the instant payment system - and many landlords require bank transfers for rent. A local bank account gives you access to PIX (free instant transfers), boleto payments (how bills work here), better exchange rates through services like Wise or Remessa Online, and the ability to receive salary if you're working in Brazil. It also unlocks discounts - many businesses offer 5–15% off when you pay with PIX instead of credit card. Prerequisite: You must have a CPF before opening any bank account. No exceptions, no workarounds. If you don't have one yet, start with Guide #001 - How to Get Your CPF. 02 Digital Banks vs. Traditional Banks Know the landscape Brazil's banking landscape has transformed in the last five years. Digital banks now serve over 100 million Brazilians and are usually the fastest path for foreigners. Here's how the major options compare for expats.

Bank Type Foreigners? Monthly Fee Best For Nubank Digital ✓ Yes Free Easiest approval for foreigners Inter Digital ✓ Yes Free Free international transfers C6 Bank Digital ✓ Yes Free USD/EUR account option Bradesco Traditional ✓ Varies* R$30–50/mo Required by some employers Itaú Traditional ✓ Varies* R$30–60/mo Largest branch network Banco do Brasil Traditional ✓ Varies* R$25–50/mo Government services

They accept foreigners but require in-branch visits and more documentation. Approval depends heavily on the branch manager - if one branch rejects you, try a different branch of the same bank. Processing can take 1–2 weeks. 03 The Recommended Path: Start with Nubank Fastest option

For most expats, Nubank is the best first bank account. It's free, fully app-based, has an English-friendly interface, and has the highest approval rate for foreigners among digital banks. You can open an account in 10–15 minutes from your phone.

Step 1 - Download the Nubank App App iOS or Android · ⏱️ 1 minute

Available on iOS and Android. The app is primarily in Portuguese, but you can change the language to English in settings after setup.

Step 2 - Start the Registration Process App Personal details · ⏱️ 5 minutes

You'll need your CPF number, a Brazilian phone number (a prepaid SIM works), your passport, and a selfie for identity verification. Enter your name exactly as it appears on your CPF registration.



→ CPF: Your 11-digit number

→ Telefone: A Brazilian +55 number (prepaid is fine) → Documento: Passport - data page photo



→ Selfie: For KYC identity verification

→ Endereço: A Brazilian mailing address → E-mail: For account confirmation

What You'll EnterAlso NeededStep 3 - Upload Your Passport Photo App Document scan · ⏱️ 2 minutes

Take a clear photo of your passport data page. Make sure the lighting is good and all text is legible. The app uses OCR to read your details, so blurry photos get rejected.

If your passport photo keeps getting rejected, try taking the photo in natural daylight, on a dark flat surface, without flash. Step 4 - Complete the Selfie Verification App KYC verification · ⏱️ 1 minute

The app will ask you to take a selfie and sometimes a short video. This is standard KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. Do it in good lighting, no sunglasses or hats.

Step 5 - Enter Your Brazilian Address App Mailing address · ⏱️ 2 minutes

You'll need a Brazilian address. This can be your rental, a friend's address where you're staying, or even a hotel if you haven't signed a lease yet. Nubank will mail a physical card to this address.

Step 6 - Wait for Approval 24–48h Approval notification · ⏱️ Instant to 48 hours

Most foreigners get approved within 24–48 hours. Some get instant approval. If you're rejected, don't panic - wait a week and try again, or try Inter or C6 as alternatives.

Once approved, your PIX is active immediately - even before your physical card arrives. You can start sending and receiving money right away using your CPF as your PIX key. 04 If You Need a Traditional Bank In-branch route

Some employers, landlords, or visa processes require an account at a traditional bank (Bradesco, Itaú, Banco do Brasil). This takes longer and requires an in-person branch visit.



→ Passport (original + photocopy)

→ CPF (printed comprovante de inscrição)

→ Proof of address (utility bill, rental contract) → Proof of income (contract, pay stub, or tax return)



→ RNE/CRNM or protocol (for residents)

→ Minimum opening deposit (R$50–200 at some banks)

→ A Portuguese-speaking friend for support → Patience - expect 1–3 hours at the branch

Required DocumentsGood to HaveAt traditional banks, branch managers have significant power over approvals. If one branch rejects you, try a different branch of the same bank - rules vary by location and manager. Smaller branches with less foot traffic tend to be more accommodating. 05 Portuguese You'll Need Essential vocab Key Terms for Banking → Conta corrente - Checking account → Conta poupança - Savings account → Agência - Bank branch → Gerente de conta - Account manager → Comprovante de renda - Proof of income → Comprovante de residência - Proof of address → Tarifa mensal - Monthly fee → Cartão de débito - Debit card → Pacote de serviços - Service package (fee tier) → Abrir uma conta - To open an account → Pacote essencial - Basic package (lowest fee tier) 06 Common Mistakes to Avoid Learn from others ⚠️ Don't Make These Errors 1Get your CPF first - no bank, not even Nubank, will open an account without one. This is non-negotiable. 2Digital banks require a Brazilian phone number (+55). A prepaid SIM from any carrier works - even a R$15 chip from a newsstand. 3Your name must be identical across CPF, passport, and bank registration - every letter, every accent mark. Mismatches cause automatic rejection. 4Try all three major digital banks (Nubank, Inter, C6). Each has different approval algorithms. Some expats get rejected by one and approved by another the same day. 5Traditional bank fees are R$25–60/month. Always ask for the "pacote essencial" (basic package) - it's legally required to be free or very low cost. Don't accept the premium package they'll try to sell you. 07 Frequently Asked Questions Quick answers Can I open a bank account on a tourist visa? FAQ

Yes. Digital banks like Nubank, Inter, and C6 accept foreigners on tourist visas with just a CPF and passport. Traditional banks are more restrictive and may require a residency visa or proof of employment.

Can I receive international transfers in my Brazilian account? FAQ

Yes, but the method varies. Digital banks work best with services like Wise or Remessa Online rather than direct SWIFT transfers. Traditional banks accept SWIFT but charge R$50–150 per transfer. For regular transfers, Wise to your Nubank via PIX is the cheapest route.

Do I need to declare my Brazilian bank account to my home country? FAQ

In most cases, yes. U.S. citizens must report foreign accounts via FBAR (FinCEN 114) if the aggregate balance exceeds $10,000 at any point during the year. EU citizens should check their country's specific reporting requirements. Consult a tax professional.

What if all three digital banks reject me? FAQ

Go to a traditional bank branch in person. Bring all your documents and ask for the gerente (manager). Some expats report success at smaller branches. If you have a Brazilian employer, ask them to facilitate - many banks fast-track accounts when the employer has a corporate relationship.

Can I have accounts at multiple banks? FAQ

Yes, and many expats do. A common setup is Nubank for daily spending and PIX, plus a traditional bank if your employer requires one for payroll. There's no limit on the number of accounts you can hold.

Expat Essentials Series →How to Get Your CPF →Opening a Bank Account as a Foreigner (you are here) →Getting a Brazilian Phone Plan →PIX, Boletos & Brazilian Banking

Information verified against current banking policies · February 2026 · This guide is updated annually or when policies change