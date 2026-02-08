How To Open A Bank Account In Brazil As A Foreigner
|Bank
|Type
|Foreigners?
|Monthly Fee
|Best For
|Nubank
|Digital
|✓ Yes
|Free
|Easiest approval for foreigners
|Inter
|Digital
|✓ Yes
|Free
|Free international transfers
|C6 Bank
|Digital
|✓ Yes
|Free
|USD/EUR account option
|Bradesco
|Traditional
|✓ Varies*
|R$30–50/mo
|Required by some employers
|Itaú
|Traditional
|✓ Varies*
|R$30–60/mo
|Largest branch network
|Banco do Brasil
|Traditional
|✓ Varies*
|R$25–50/mo
|Government services
For most expats, Nubank is the best first bank account. It's free, fully app-based, has an English-friendly interface, and has the highest approval rate for foreigners among digital banks. You can open an account in 10–15 minutes from your phone.Step 1 - Download the Nubank App App iOS or Android · ⏱️ 1 minute
Available on iOS and Android. The app is primarily in Portuguese, but you can change the language to English in settings after setup.Step 2 - Start the Registration Process App Personal details · ⏱️ 5 minutes
You'll need your CPF number, a Brazilian phone number (a prepaid SIM works), your passport, and a selfie for identity verification. Enter your name exactly as it appears on your CPF registration.What You'll Enter
-
→ CPF: Your 11-digit number
→ Telefone: A Brazilian +55 number (prepaid is fine)
→ Documento: Passport - data page photo
-
→ Selfie: For KYC identity verification
→ Endereço: A Brazilian mailing address
→ E-mail: For account confirmation
Take a clear photo of your passport data page. Make sure the lighting is good and all text is legible. The app uses OCR to read your details, so blurry photos get rejected.If your passport photo keeps getting rejected, try taking the photo in natural daylight, on a dark flat surface, without flash. Step 4 - Complete the Selfie Verification App KYC verification · ⏱️ 1 minute
The app will ask you to take a selfie and sometimes a short video. This is standard KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. Do it in good lighting, no sunglasses or hats.Step 5 - Enter Your Brazilian Address App Mailing address · ⏱️ 2 minutes
You'll need a Brazilian address. This can be your rental, a friend's address where you're staying, or even a hotel if you haven't signed a lease yet. Nubank will mail a physical card to this address.Step 6 - Wait for Approval 24–48h Approval notification · ⏱️ Instant to 48 hours
Most foreigners get approved within 24–48 hours. Some get instant approval. If you're rejected, don't panic - wait a week and try again, or try Inter or C6 as alternatives.Good news: Once approved, your PIX is active immediately - even before your physical card arrives. You can start sending and receiving money right away using your CPF as your PIX key. 04 If You Need a Traditional Bank In-branch route
Some employers, landlords, or visa processes require an account at a traditional bank (Bradesco, Itaú, Banco do Brasil). This takes longer and requires an in-person branch visit.Required Documents
-
→ Passport (original + photocopy)
→ CPF (printed comprovante de inscrição)
→ Proof of address (utility bill, rental contract)
→ Proof of income (contract, pay stub, or tax return)
-
→ RNE/CRNM or protocol (for residents)
→ Minimum opening deposit (R$50–200 at some banks)
→ A Portuguese-speaking friend for support
→ Patience - expect 1–3 hours at the branch
Yes. Digital banks like Nubank, Inter, and C6 accept foreigners on tourist visas with just a CPF and passport. Traditional banks are more restrictive and may require a residency visa or proof of employment.Can I receive international transfers in my Brazilian account? FAQ
Yes, but the method varies. Digital banks work best with services like Wise or Remessa Online rather than direct SWIFT transfers. Traditional banks accept SWIFT but charge R$50–150 per transfer. For regular transfers, Wise to your Nubank via PIX is the cheapest route.Do I need to declare my Brazilian bank account to my home country? FAQ
In most cases, yes. U.S. citizens must report foreign accounts via FBAR (FinCEN 114) if the aggregate balance exceeds $10,000 at any point during the year. EU citizens should check their country's specific reporting requirements. Consult a tax professional.What if all three digital banks reject me? FAQ
Go to a traditional bank branch in person. Bring all your documents and ask for the gerente (manager). Some expats report success at smaller branches. If you have a Brazilian employer, ask them to facilitate - many banks fast-track accounts when the employer has a corporate relationship.Can I have accounts at multiple banks? FAQ
Yes, and many expats do. A common setup is Nubank for daily spending and PIX, plus a traditional bank if your employer requires one for payroll. There's no limit on the number of accounts you can hold.Expat Essentials Series → Guide #001: How to Get Your CPF → Guide #002: Opening a Bank Account as a Foreigner (you are here) → Guide #003: Getting a Brazilian Phone Plan → Guide #004: PIX, Boletos & Brazilian Banking
Information verified against current banking policies · February 2026 · This guide is updated annually or when policies change
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment