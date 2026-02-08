Latin America Sports Daily For Saturday, February 7, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An extraordinary Saturday across the hemisphere. In Guadalajara, the Charros de Jalisco rallied from an eight-run deficit to stun the Tomateros 12–11 and win the first Caribbean Series championship in franchise history - giving Mexico its first title in a decade. In Milan-Cortina, Day 1 of the Winter Olympics delivered five gold medals, including Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida in an Olympic-record speed skating performance in front of a home crowd. The Serie de las Américas continued in Caracas with Panamá staying perfect at 3-0, and in São Paulo, Ponte Preta's relegation from the Paulistão became official after a loss to Portuguesa. 01 Scoreboard All results

Competition Match Score Caribbean Series Final Charros (MEX-R) vs Tomateros (MEX-G) 12–11 Serie de las Américas Panamá vs Colombia 3–1 Serie de las Américas Curaçao vs Nicaragua W Serie de las Américas Venezuela vs Cuba W Camp. Paulista Portuguesa 2–0 Ponte Preta · Guarani 0–2 Botafogo-SP Rd 7 Camp. Paulista Novorizontino 2–1 São Bernardo · São Paulo 2–1 Primavera Rd 7 Milan-Cortina 2026 Day 1 - 5 gold medals awarded Day 1

02 Caribbean Series Guadalajara 2026 · Championship 1 Charros Rally From Eight Down, Stun Tomateros 12–11 for First Caribbean Series Title Baseball

In one of the wildest championship games in Caribbean Series history, the hometown Charros de Jalisco erased an enormous deficit to defeat the Tomateros de Culiacán 12–11 at Estadio Panamericano on Saturday night. Charros trailed by eight runs early but clawed back behind a ferocious offensive rally - and held on through a heart-stopping ninth inning in which the Tomateros tied the score before Jalisco reclaimed the lead for good.

It is the first Caribbean Series championship in Charros history, coming a year after they lost in the final to Escogido. Manager Benji Gil, who won as a player with the Tomateros in 1996 and 2002, earns his first title from the dugout. The victory also ends Mexico's decade-long title drought - the country's last crown came in 2016 via Venados de Mazatlán.

- Only the second all-Mexico Caribbean Series final ever. The Charros had beaten the Tomateros in all five prior meetings this winter - four in the Liga ARCO del Pacífico finals and once in the round robin. 2 Mexico Wins Its First Caribbean Series Since 2016 - and the Charros Do It at Home Baseball

The tournament's move from Caracas to Guadalajara in mid-December - after Venezuela pulled out amid geopolitical tensions - ended up giving Mexico an extraordinary home advantage. With two Mexican representatives filling the field, an 11th Caribbean Series title for the country was guaranteed before the final even started. But for the Charros, winning it at their own Estadio Panamericano made it personal - redemption for last year's final loss and the culmination of a dominant winter that included a LAMP championship sweep.

The 68th Caribbean Series concludes a week-long event that saw a 31-run record game (Escogido 16–15 Chiriquí), strong semifinal performances from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and ultimately a historic all-Mexico final.

- Venezuela's absence from the Caribbean Series fuelled the creation of the parallel Serie de las Américas in Caracas. The CBPC will need to navigate political dynamics before the 2027 edition. 03 Serie de las Américas Caracas 2026 · Day 3 3 Panamá Stays Perfect at 3-0 After Beating Colombia; Curaçao and Venezuela Also Win Baseball

The defending Serie de las Américas champion Águilas Metropolitanas of Panamá kept rolling on Saturday in the round-robin stage. Colombian-born pitcher Luis Escobar dominated his compatriots from Caimanes de Barranquilla, allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings as Panamá won 3–1 to improve to 3-0 atop the standings. A second-inning rally aided by Colombian defensive errors and a fifth-inning RBI by Venezuelan-born Brainer Bonaci provided the margin.

In the other Saturday games at Estadio Fórum in La Guaira, the Willemstad Cannons of Curaçao earned their first win of the tournament, defeating Nicaragua's Leones de León behind triples from Hendrik Clementina, Jecksson Flores and Ericksson Leonora. Venezuela's Navegantes del Magallanes also won, powered by a Rougned Odor grand slam in the first inning against Cuba.

- Panamá 3-0, Venezuela 2-1, Nicaragua 1-2, Cuba 1-2, Curaçao 1-2, Colombia 1-1, Argentina 1-2. Round-robin play continues through Feb 11; semifinals Feb 12, final Feb 13. 04 World Baseball Classic March 5–17 4 All 20 WBC Rosters Revealed - Ohtani, Judge, Soto, Vlad Jr. Headline Star-Studded Field Baseball

MLB Network broadcast the official roster reveal for all 20 World Baseball Classic teams on Thursday, and the Latin American squads are loaded. The Dominican Republic brings an outfield of Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Fernando Tatís Jr. plus an infield headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Manny Machado, managed by Albert Pujols. Venezuela counters with Ronald Acuña Jr., Jackson Chourio and a roster that includes several Caribbean Series veterans. Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Brazil and Panamá also confirmed their 30-man squads.

For the first time, all four reigning AL and NL MVP and Cy Young winners - Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani (hitting only), Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal - will compete. Team USA also features a retiring Clayton Kershaw in a farewell appearance. The tournament kicks off March 5 in Tokyo, with pool play also in San Juan, Houston and Miami.

- Insurance disputes prevented Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa from joining, sparking fan protests. Edwin Díaz (Dodgers) will pitch after infamously injuring himself celebrating in the 2023 WBC. 05 Winter Olympics Milan-Cortina 2026 · Day 1 5 Five Golds on Day 1 - Italy Erupts for Lollobrigida, Switzerland's Von Allmen Shocks in Downhill Olympics

The first full day of competition at Milan-Cortina delivered fireworks. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida gave the home crowd its first gold medal, setting an Olympic record of 3:54.28 in the women's speed skating 3000m - completing her collection of gold, silver and bronze across Olympic careers on her 35th birthday. Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, 24, upset pre-race favourite and compatriot Marco Odermatt to win men's downhill gold on his Olympic debut, with Italy's Giovanni Franzoni (silver) and Dominik Paris (bronze) adding to the host nation's haul.

Japan's Kira Kimura won the men's snowboard big air with a stunning third-run comeback, Sweden's Frida Karlsson took the women's skiathlon, and Norway's Anna Odine Strøm won women's ski jumping normal hill. Italy, Japan and Norway each finished Day 1 with 1-1-1 medal hauls.

- Mexico's mother-son skiing duo is competing in these Games. Several Latin American nations had delegations march at Friday's opening ceremony at San Siro, titled "Armonia," which featured performances by Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini and Andrea Bocelli. 06 Campeonato Paulista Round 7 6 Ponte Preta Relegated From Paulistão After 2–0 Loss to Portuguesa Football

Historic Ponte Preta - one of Brazil's oldest football clubs - became the first team officially relegated from the 2026 Paulistão Série A1 after a 2–0 defeat to Portuguesa at Canindé on Saturday. With just one point accumulated through seven rounds and the bottom-two relegation format in this year's Champions League-style competition, the Macaca are mathematically eliminated from survival. They will drop to the Série A2 for 2027.

- 1 point in 7 matches. Ponte Preta's offensive struggles defined their season: the team scored just twice all campaign. 7 Novorizontino Hold Top Spot; São Paulo Edge Primavera to Stay in Quarterfinal Hunt Football

Saturday's other Paulistão Round 7 results: league leaders Novorizontino edged São Bernardo 2–1 to stay at the top of the table, while São Paulo beat Primavera 2–1 to boost their quarterfinal hopes from a middling position. Botafogo-SP won 2–0 away at Guarani to continue a solid campaign. The top eight of 16 teams advance to single-leg quarterfinals, with Sunday's fixtures (Corinthians vs Palmeiras headlining) still to come.

- Portuguesa 2–0 Ponte Preta · Guarani 0–2 Botafogo-SP · Novorizontino 2–1 São Bernardo · São Paulo 2–1 Primavera. Sunday: Noroeste vs Santos, Capivariano vs Mirassol, Velo Clube vs Bragantino, Corinthians vs Palmeiras. 07 WBC Latin America Preview Roster Breakdown 8 DR, Venezuela, Mexico Among Strongest Latin Squads as WBC Approaches Baseball

With rosters now finalized, the Latin American contingent in the 2026 WBC looks formidable. The Dominican Republic - managed by Albert Pujols and playing Pool D in Miami (Mar 6–11) alongside Venezuela, Netherlands, Israel and Nicaragua - may have the deepest lineup in the tournament: Soto, Vlad Jr., Tatís, Machado, Marte, Peña and Julio Rodríguez. Their pitching, led by Christopher Sánchez, is the question mark.

Venezuela, buoyed by Acuña Jr. and Chourio, will face the DR head-to-head in pool play. Mexico plays in Pool A (Houston, Mar 6–11) alongside Japan, South Korea, Australia and Great Britain. Puerto Rico is in Pool B (San Juan), and Colombia, Cuba, Brazil, Nicaragua and Panamá are also in the field. The tournament runs March 5–17, with quarterfinals and finals in Miami and Houston.

- A (Houston): Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Great Britain · B (San Juan): USA, Puerto Rico, Panama, Chinese Taipei, Colombia · C (Tokyo): Cuba, Venezuela?, Nicaragua, Brazil, Czechia · D (Miami): Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Netherlands, Israel, Nicaragua. [Check official WBC site for confirmed pool assignments.] 08 Caribbean Series - Tournament Summary Final Recap 9 2026 Caribbean Series Full Results Summary (Feb 1–7) Baseball

The 68th Caribbean Series played out over seven days at the Charros de Jalisco's home ground in Guadalajara. Round-robin highlights included a record-setting 31-run game between Escogido and Chiriquí (16–15 DR), Estevan Florial's multi-homer performance for the Tomateros, and Charros infielder Michael Wielansky's hot bat throughout the tournament. The semifinal round featured commanding wins for both Mexican sides, and the final will be remembered as one of the great comebacks in Caribbean baseball history.

- Champion: Charros de Jalisco (MEX-R). Runner-up: Tomateros de Culiacán (MEX-G). SF losers: Escogido (DR), Santurce (PR). Round-robin: Chiriquí (PAN) 5th. 09 Looking Ahead What to Watch 10 Coming Up Today - Sunday, February 8 Preview EVEDerby Paulista headlines Round 7 closer. Also: Noroeste vs Santos, Capivariano vs Mirassol, Velo Clube vs Bragantino. 1:30 ETColombia vs Panamá · Curaçao vs Nicaragua · Cuba vs Venezuela (Caracas & La Guaira) AMWomen's downhill, short track speed skating, cross-country, biathlon + more medal events. EVETaça Guanabara matchday continues. 6:30 ETNFL championship game in New Orleans. End of briefing Compiled by Oliver Mason - all results verified against official sources and wire reporting. Sources include CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CBF, LMB, CBPC, MLB Network, World Baseball Network, Olympics, VAVEL, El Emergente and local match reports.