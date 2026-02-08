Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, February 8, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The final Sunday before Carnaval opens and Rio plays all its cards at once. The Cordão do Boitatá - celebrating 30 years - debuts on the Circuito Preta Gil megabloco route with a 250-piece orchestra marching without a sound truck. Suvaco do Cristo bids farewell after 40 years, closing its last-ever desfile in Jardim Botânico at 8 a.m. The Sambódromo hosts its final ensaios técnicos of the season - Viradouro, Imperatriz, Grande Rio and Beija-Flor de Nilópolis, all free. Tonight: the Terreirão do Samba closes its pré-Carnaval weekend with Revelação headlining alongside Robinho Di Propósito, and 48 blocos fan out from Centro to Copacabana, Ipanema and beyond. The city is in full tilt. 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Pick your mood Historic farewell Once-in-a-lifetime, unrepeatable → Suvaco do Cristo · final desfile · Jardim Botânico Pagode & samba All-night samba near the Sambódromo → Revelação at Terreirão do Samba Megabloco spectacle 30-year anniversary, 250 musicians, no trucks → Cordão do Boitatá · Centro Free Sambódromo Final ensaios, champions rehearsing → Viradouro, Imperatriz, Grande Rio, Beija-Flor 02 Top Picks - Fast Scan At a glance FREE$ < R$50$$ R$50–150$$$ R$150+ 1 Cordão do Boitatá - 30th Anniversary Circuito Preta Gil, Rua Primeiro de Março → Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos · 50,000+ expected 07:00 FREE 2 Suvaco do Cristo - Final Desfile Bar Joia, Rua Jardim Botânico com Rua Faro · 40 years, farewell 08:00 FREE 3 Ensaios Técnicos - Viradouro, Imperatriz, Grande Rio, Beija-Flor Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí · Last chance before official desfiles 18:00 FREE 4 Terreirão do Samba - Revelação, Robinho Di Propósito + more Rua Benedito Hipólito, 66 – Praça Onze, Centro · Night 3 of Carnaval season 20:00 $ 5 Empolga às 9 - Leme Praça Almirante Júlio de Noronha, 86 – Leme · One of Rio's most beloved blocos 12:00 FREE 03 Full Rundown Deep dive 1Cordão do Boitatá - 30th Anniversary Megabloco TIME07:00 – ~12:00 PRICEFree VIBESamba, marchinhas, afoxé DRESSFantasia livre / colourful

Why we picked it: This is a milestone. After 14 years away from Rua Primeiro de Março, the Cordão do Boitatá returns to its spiritual home - and does so on the Circuito Preta Gil, the megabloco route, for the first time ever. With more than 250 musicians marching without a sound truck, 400 costumed members carrying giant puppets, pernaltas and baianas, and repertoire honouring Hermínio Bello de Carvalho and Hermeto Pascoal, this is carnaval in its most authentic, pé-no-chão form. The bloco is a declared immaterial heritage of Rio de Janeiro State. Expect 40,000–50,000 foliões.

Practicalities: Concentration at 7h on Rua Primeiro de Março. Route runs along Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos to dispersal at Rua Araújo Porto Alegre. Massive road closures from 5:30 a.m. - metro Estação Carioca is the recommended access point with reinforced operations. Arrive early, carry water, wear sunscreen.

Rua Primeiro de Março → Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, Centro 2Suvaco do Cristo - The Last Desfile Farewell TIME08:00 PRICEFree VIBESamba de bloco, irreverent DRESSFantasia livre

Why we picked it: After 40 unbroken years, the Suvaco do Cristo hangs up its fantasia for good. Founded in 1986, the bloco was instrumental in revitalising Rio's street carnaval and its irreverent DNA lives on in hundreds of younger blocos. The farewell desfile will include the classic samba "Eco no Ar" - a sardonic jab at conference environmentalists - and is being filmed by Casé Filmes for a documentary. A Museu Virtual, developed with UFRJ, will preserve the bloco's memory. This is the last chance, period.

Practicalities: Concentration at Bar Joia, corner of Rua Jardim Botânico and Rua Faro. A smaller, intimate bloco compared to the megablocos - ideal for those who prefer human-scale folia. Metro: Jardim de Alah or Botafogo + bus/ride.

Rua Jardim Botânico, 594 – Jardim Botânico 3Ensaios Técnicos - Final Night at the Sambódromo Escola de Samba TIME18:00 Mirins / 19:00 Grupo Especial PRICEFree (digital ticket via app Rio Carnaval) VIBEFull Sambódromo experience

Why we picked it: This is the final rehearsal night before the real thing. Four powerhouse schools of the Grupo Especial - Unidos do Viradouro, Imperatriz Leopoldinense, Acadêmicos do Grande Rio and Beija-Flor de Nilópolis (2025 champions) - perform full technical run-throughs with complete light, sound and pista operations. It is essentially the real desfile without the judging. The Escolas Mirins open at 18h, adding an extra layer of emotion. Free entry requires a digital ticket via the Rio Carnaval app - one per CPF.

Practicalities: Road closures around the Sambódromo begin from 14:30 on Sundays. Use metro to Praça Onze. NFC payment recommended for faster metro access. Events run late into the night - perfect prelude to the Terreirão do Samba next door.

Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí – R. Marquês de Sapucaí, Santo Cristo 4Terreirão do Samba - Revelação + Di Propósito Samba & Pagode TIMEDoors 20:00 PRICER$30 (inteira) / R$15 (meia) VIBEPagode, samba de raiz DRESSCasual / Carnaval spirit

Why we picked it: Night 3 of the Terreirão do Samba's ten-day Carnaval run, and the lineup is stacked. Headliner Revelação - one of the most successful pagode groups in Brazilian history - brings decades of hits. Robinho Di Propósito adds romantic pagode flair, Brunna Oliveira opens, and Nada Combinado rounds out the bill. DJ FM O Dia keeps things moving between sets. At R$30 a ticket, it's one of the best-value nights in the city. The Terreirão sits steps from the Sambódromo, making it an ideal combo with the ensaios técnicos.

Practicalities: Tickets available at Bilheteria Digital or at the door (no service fee at physical bilheteria). 18+ only; 16+ with legal guardian. The venue is open-air and fills up - arrive close to doors for best positioning. Drinks and food available on-site.

Rua Benedito Hipólito, 66 – Praça Onze, Centro Tickets → 04 Suggested Route Dawn to midnight 1 07:00 - Cordão do Boitatá Rua Primeiro de Março, Centro. Arrive by 6:30 via metro Carioca. Ride the 250-musician orchestra, giant puppets and fire-snake allegory through the Circuito Preta Gil. ↓ dispersal ~12h · grab lunch in Centro or metro to Zona Sul 2 14:00 - Simpatia é Quase Amor Rua Teixeira de Melo, Ipanema. One of Rio's most iconic blocos - a Zona Sul institution. ~30,000 expected. Free. ↓ walk to Copacabana or metro to Centro · recharge 3 18:00 - Ensaios Técnicos at the Sambódromo Metro Praça Onze. Mirins open at 18h, then Viradouro, Imperatriz, Grande Rio and Beija-Flor. Free with Rio Carnaval app ticket. This is the final rehearsal before official desfiles. ↓ walk 5 min to Terreirão do Samba 4 20:00 - Terreirão do Samba Rua Benedito Hipólito, 66. Steps from the Sambódromo. Revelação headlines. R$30 entry. DJ FM O Dia between acts. Samba and pagode until late. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Terreirão do Samba CENTRO · FROM 20H · R$30 Revelação, Di Propósito - runs late. The natural end-of-night destination if you've been at the Sambódromo. Rio Scenarium LAPA · FROM 19H · VARIES Three floors of live samba, chorinho and MPB in a 19th-century casarão. Guardian top-10 bar worldwide. Pré-Carnaval special programming. Lapa bars & streets LAPA · ALL NIGHT · FREE–$ Arcos da Lapa, Rua Joaquim Silva and Rua do Lavradio turn into an open-air party on pré-Carnaval weekends. Street vendors, live music, caipirinha. Beco do Rato LAPA · FROM ~20H · VARIES Legendary samba bar on Rua Joaquim Silva. Intimate, standing-room-only roda de samba. Pré-Carnaval weekend specials. 06 Plan B Alternatives- Praça Almirante Júlio de Noronha, 86, Leme · 12:00 · Free One of Rio's most joyful blocos. Marchinhas and classics in beautiful Leme waterfront setting.- Largo São Francisco de Paula, Centro · 08:00 · Free Traditional Centro bloco. If you can't make Boitatá's 7 a.m. call, catch this one an hour later nearby.- Praça Tiradentes, Centro · 13:00 · Free Bloco dedicated to Raul Seixas - rock-meets-carnaval in the heart of Centro.- Av. Barão de Tefé, 74, Saúde · 16:00 · Free Electronic-meets-afro-Brazilian rhythms. One of Rio's most boundary-pushing blocos.- Praça XV, Centro · 15/02 at 10:00 · Free If you miss today's megabloco, the Cordão's 20th Baile Multicultural runs next Sunday at Praça XV.- Campo de Terra Batida, Aterro do Flamengo · 08:00 · Free Queer-forward bloco in the scenic Aterro do Flamengo. Morning energy, inclusive crowd.- Praça Mauá, Centro · 16:00 · Free Afternoon festival at the revitalised port zone. Multiple acts, food trucks, harbour views. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro MetrôRio runs extended pré-Carnaval operations this weekend. Estação Carioca/Centro is the recommended access for megablocos with reinforced staff, flow control and dedicated signage. Use NFC payments at turnstiles to skip queues. For Sambódromo: Praça Onze station. Road closures Massive Centro closures from 5:30 a.m. - Rua Primeiro de Março, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, Av. Almirante Barroso and surrounding streets closed until ~13h. Sambódromo closures from 14:30. Parking banned from 23h the night before. Avoid driving. Ride-hailing Surge pricing is inevitable near blocos. Best approach: walk to a major avenue away from concentrations before requesting. 99 and Uber both active. VLT (light rail) is useful for Centro-Praça Mauá-Saúde connections. Santos Dumont alert If you have a flight from Santos Dumont, anticipate significant delays due to Centro road closures. CET-Rio recommends departing well ahead of schedule. Use metro where possible. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Centro Epicentre Cordão do Boitatá (7h), Fogo e Paixão (8h), Toca Rauuuul! (13h), Terreirão do Samba (20h), Sambódromo ensaios (18h). This is where the city lives today - from dawn megabloco to midnight samba. Zona Sul Beach & boulevards Suvaco do Cristo's final walk (Jardim Botânico, 8h). Empolga às 9 (Leme, 12h). Simpatia é Quase Amor (Ipanema, 14h). Blocão de Copacabana (8h). Banda Bandida (Copacabana, 16h). Afternoon through sundown - beautiful coastline setting. Lapa Bohemian quarter Rio Scenarium (from 19h), Beco do Rato, open-air bars under the Arcos da Lapa. On pré-Carnaval Sunday, Lapa's streets overflow with revellers - expect live music, food stalls and spontaneous rodas de samba well past midnight. Santa Teresa & Saúde Alternative Badalo de Santa Teresa (Rua Monte Alegre, 15h) for hillside charm. Tecnomacumba (Saúde, 16h) for Afro-electronic fusion. Festival Porto Folia (Praça Mauá, 16h) at the renovated port. Quieter, artier, but still electric. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Forty-eight blocos today mean road closures citywide.