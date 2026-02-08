São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, February 8, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) São Paulo's pré-Carnaval reaches its apex. Calvin Harris becomes the first international superstar DJ to ride a trio elétrico at the Bloco Skol on Rua da Consolação - a crossover of global electronic, forró and piseiro in front of an estimated 300,000 foliões. An hour later, on the same stretch of road, Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta rolls out its 17th edition with Péricles, KL Jay, Rael and Simoninha commanding the largest bloco in the city, one million strong. Across town at Ibirapuera, Quintal dos Prettos makes its historic debut as a bloco - Emicida and Maria Rita leading 50,000 from the Obelisco to the Monumento às Bandeiras. And in Santo Amaro, Luísa Sonza's Modo Surto draws 120,000+ for a pop-funk marathon. The megablocos are in full cry; the clubs carry the torch past midnight. 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Pick your mood Global crossover International DJ on a trio elétrico - historic first → Calvin Harris · Bloco Skol · Consolação Pagode & samba-rock SP's largest bloco, one million foliões → Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta · Péricles · Consolação Hip-hop meets MPB Historic debut - Emicida and Maria Rita at Ibirapuera → Quintal dos Prettos · Obelisco → Bandeiras Pop-funk spectacle 120,000+ strong, Luísa Sonza headlines → Modo Surto · Circuito Laguna · Santo Amaro 02 Top Picks - Fast Scan At a glance FREE$ < R$50$$ R$50–150$$$ R$150+ 1 Bloco Skol com Calvin Harris Rua da Consolação 1769→585 · First international DJ on a trio elétrico · 300,000 expected 11:00 FREE 2 Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta - Péricles, KL Jay, Simoninha Rua da Consolação 2101→585 · SP's biggest bloco · 17th edition · 1M+ foliões 14:00 FREE 3 Quintal dos Prettos - Emicida + Maria Rita Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, Ibirapuera · Historic debut as bloco · 50,000 expected 12:00 FREE 4 Modo Surto - Luísa Sonza, Melody, Gretchen + more Av. Arquiteto Carlos Bratke, Circuito Laguna, Santo Amaro · 120,000+ expected 13:00 FREE 5 D-Edge SuperAfter Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade 141, Barra Funda · Legendary Sunday after-hours 05:00 $$ 03 Full Rundown Deep dive 1Bloco Skol com Calvin Harris Megabloco TIME11:00 – 16:00 PRICEFree VIBEElectronic, forró, piseiro DRESSFestival wear / fantasia

Why we picked it: This is a first in Brazilian Carnaval history. Calvin Harris - the world's highest-paid DJ - rides atop a trio elétrico down Rua da Consolação, merging global EDM with the raw energy of São Paulo's street Carnaval. The lineup bridges worlds: Nattan, Xand Avião and Zé Vaqueiro bring forró and piseiro; Felipe Amorim adds sertanejo; and Harris takes the main set at 14h. With an estimated 300,000 on Consolação, expect the kind of crowd density that rivals Lollapalooza and Carnaval combined. Skol is the sponsor and the beer will flow.

Practicalities: Route runs downhill from Rua da Consolação 1769 to 585. Concentration begins at 11h; Calvin Harris set at 14h. Metro Consolação (L2-Verde) or Paulista (L4-Amarela) - arrive early, both stations will enforce crowd control. Consolação is closed to vehicles from ~9h. The Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta starts at the same stretch at 14h - plan your positioning carefully or embrace the overlap.

Rua da Consolação 1769→585 – Consolação / Centro 2Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta - 17th Edition Megabloco TIME14:00 – 19:00 PRICEFree VIBESamba, pagode, samba-rock, MPB DRESSFantasia / Carnaval glitter

Why we picked it: The undisputed king of São Paulo's blocos. Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta has drawn over one million foliões in past editions, and this year's theme - "São Paulo Não Dorme" - feels like a manifesto. Péricles headlines with his velvet pagode, KL Jay (Racionais MC's) drops the beats, Rael and Tássia Reis bring hip-hop-meets-MPB, Tulipa Ruiz adds indie flair, and Simoninha commands as mestre de cerimônias. The corte is equally stacked: Alessandra Negrini as rainha, Marcelo Rubens Paiva as porta-estandarte, and Thelminha as diva. This is São Paulo's identity condensed into a single afternoon.

Practicalities: Concentration at Rua da Consolação 2101, corner of Av. Paulista. Route runs to Consolação 585. The bloco starts where Calvin Harris ends - expect overlapping crowds on Consolação from ~13h. Metro Consolação or Higienópolis-Mackenzie (L4-Amarela). Arrive via side streets; Consolação itself will be impassable. Water, sunscreen, phone charger essential.

Rua da Consolação 2101→585 – Consolação (esq. Av. Paulista) 3Quintal dos Prettos - Debut as Bloco Historic Debut TIME12:00 – 15:00 PRICEFree (bloco) / Paid after-party VIBEHip-hop, MPB, samba, afrobeat DRESSAfro-Brazilian pride / fantasia

Why we picked it: The Prettos brothers - Magnu and Maurílio Salgado - have turned their YouTube/podcast phenomenon into a street Carnaval event, and they're not playing small. Emicida, one of Brazil's most important rappers, and Maria Rita, daughter of Elis Regina and one of the country's finest samba voices, lead the bloco from the Obelisco to the Monumento às Bandeiras along Ibirapuera's most scenic stretch. Erika Moura, the Globeleza, presides as rainha. After the bloco disperses at ~15h, the party moves to Espaço Maria Zélia (16h) for a live recording of their show "Us Memo Preto Zica". Expect 50,000 on the avenue.

Practicalities: Route: Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral from Obelisco to Monumento às Bandeiras. Metro AACD-Servidor (L5-Lilás) is closest. The pós-bloco at Espaço Maria Zélia (Rua Joli, Belém) is a separate ticketed event. Ibirapuera gets heavy foot traffic - bring water and comfortable shoes.

Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral – Ibirapuera (Obelisco → Monumento às Bandeiras) 4Modo Surto - Luísa Sonza Megabloco TIME13:00 – 18:00 PRICEFree VIBEPop, funk, tecnobrega DRESSNeon / pop fantasia

Why we picked it: In its third edition, Modo Surto has become one of São Paulo's pop-Carnaval powerhouses - 120,000+ foliões in 2025. Luísa Sonza headlines with Melody, the Brazilian funk icon Gretchen, Zaynara, Pocah, Viviane Batidão (tecnobrega queen), Felipe Amorim, DJ DENNIS, Puterrier and Léo Foguete. It's a stacked, female-led lineup that spans pop, funk carioca, tecnobrega and brega-funk. The Circuito Laguna in Santo Amaro offers wide avenues and better crowd distribution than the Centre - a smart alternative if Consolação's density scares you.

Practicalities: Av. Arquiteto Carlos Bratke, Circuito Laguna, Santo Amaro. Metro João Dias (L9-Esmeralda) is closest. The Santo Amaro location means lighter metro crowds than Consolação - arrive from noon to secure a good spot. Food trucks and hydration stations along the route.

Av. Arquiteto Carlos Bratke – Circuito Laguna, Santo Amaro 5D-Edge SuperAfter Club TIME05:00 – 12:00 PRICER$60–120 VIBETechno, house, minimal DRESSAll black / club wear

Why we picked it: São Paulo's most legendary Sunday ritual. The D-Edge SuperAfter runs from 5 a.m. to noon - a world-class sound system, rotating resident DJs, and the kind of crowd that considers Saturday night merely a warm-up. On a pré-Carnaval weekend, this is where the city's electronic underground gathers before the blocos start rolling. The venue is consistently ranked among South America's best clubs by DJ Mag, and the Sunday after-hours session is its spiritual core. If you're arriving from Saturday night at D-Edge or any other club, the transition is seamless.

Practicalities: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade 141, Barra Funda. Metro Barra Funda (L3-Vermelha). Tickets via Ingresse - early-bird often available. 18+ with ID. The after runs until noon, giving you time to recover before the afternoon megablocos.

Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda 04 Suggested Route Dawn to midnight 1 05:00 - D-Edge SuperAfter Barra Funda. Start the day in the dark. World-class techno from 5 a.m., Funktion-One sound system, and the most committed dancefloor in the city. Out by 10–11h to recover. ↓ metro Barra Funda → Consolação · brunch · recharge 2 11:00 - Bloco Skol com Calvin Harris Rua da Consolação. Arrive early to secure position. Calvin Harris main set at 14h, but the forró/piseiro acts from 11h are worth the early start. Historic trio elétrico moment. ↓ stay on Consolação - the Baixo Augusta starts where Skol ends 3 14:00 - Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta Same stretch, different universe. Péricles, KL Jay, Rael, Simoninha. A million-strong samba-rock-pagode wave rolling down Consolação. The biggest bloco in São Paulo. Stay until sunset. ↓ dispersal ~19h · walk to Augusta bars or metro home 4 19:00+ - Rua Augusta & Vila Madalena bars Post-bloco, Rua Augusta's bars and clubs open their doors. Alternatively, metro to Vila Madalena for Beco do Batman vibes and neighbourhood bars. Sunday-night São Paulo runs late. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Rua Augusta corridor CONSOLAÇÃO · FROM 20H · VARIES Post-Baixo Augusta, the bars and clubs along Rua Augusta - Inferno, Lions, Outs - absorb the crowd. Pré-Carnaval Sunday means packed dance floors and extended hours. Quintal dos Prettos - Celebração BELÉM · FROM 16H · TICKETED The pós-bloco continues at Espaço Maria Zélia with a live recording of "Us Memo Preto Zica". Emicida, Maria Rita, the Prettos brothers. An intimate extension of the Ibirapuera experience. Vila Madalena bars VILA MADALENA · ALL NIGHT · FREE–$ Rua Aspicuelta, Rua Mourato Coelho and the streets around Beco do Batman buzz with live music, craft cocktails and pré-Carnaval energy. The neighbourhood never sleeps on weekends like this. Barra Funda warehouses BARRA FUNDA · LATE · $$ The warehouse district around D-Edge hosts pop-up parties and after-hours events on pré-Carnaval weekends. Check Ingresse and Shotgun for last-minute drops. 06 Plan B Alternatives- Av. Marquês de São Vicente 230–658, Barra Funda · 13:00 · Free Funk queen Lexa brings pop-funk energy to Barra Funda. Wide avenues, accessible by metro, lighter crowds than Consolação.- Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 4100–4500 · 14:00 · Free Axé royalty on Faria Lima. Banda Eva delivers Bahian Carnaval energy in São Paulo's financial corridor.- Ibirapuera circuit · 15:00 · Free One of Brazil's most traditional blocos. Percussion-driven, joyful, and family-friendly. A good Ibirapuera option if Quintal dos Prettos disperses early.- Rua dos Pinheiros 1037→57, Vila Madalena · 11:00 · Free Traditional Vila Madalena bloco for those who prefer neighbourhood charm over megabloco mayhem.- Centro, Minhocão / Av. Ipiranga / Praça da República · Free LGBTQIA+ drag-and-pop bloco under the Minhocão. Vibrant, inclusive, unapologetic.- Alameda Barão de Limeira 1524→671 · 12:00 · Free Tecnomelody and pop with Belém-born Jaloo. An Amazonian sound transplanted to São Paulo's streets.- Rua Apa → Praça Olavo Bilac, Barra Funda · 15:30 · Free Afro-Brazilian percussion bloco in Barra Funda. Powerful drumming, cultural pride, and a deeply community-rooted experience. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro & CPTM Consolação (L2-Verde) and Paulista-Pernambucanas (L4-Amarela) serve the Calvin Harris and Baixo Augusta megablocos - expect crowd control and long queues from 10h. AACD-Servidor (L5-Lilás) for Ibirapuera. João Dias (L9-Esmeralda) for Modo Surto in Santo Amaro. Barra Funda (L3-Vermelha) for D-Edge and Bloco da Lexa. Extended pré-Carnaval operations on all lines. Road closures Rua da Consolação closed to vehicles from ~9h for the double megabloco (Skol + Baixo Augusta). Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral closed around Ibirapuera from ~10h. Faria Lima partially restricted near Bloco Boca. CET-SP manages traffic - check their app for real-time updates. Do not drive to Consolação. Ride-hailing Surge pricing guaranteed near megablocos. Walk at least 3–4 blocks from concentrations before requesting 99 or Uber. Best strategy: use metro for major moves and ride-hailing for last-mile. Post-bloco surge can reach 3–5× normal rates on Consolação. Consolação survival tip Two megablocos on the same street, back to back: Calvin Harris (11h–16h) then Baixo Augusta (14h–19h). Combined crowds could exceed 1.3 million on a single stretch of road. Use side streets (Rua Frei Caneca, Rua Augusta) for entry/exit. Hydrate constantly. Sunscreen is non-negotiable. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Consolação / Centro Epicentre Calvin Harris megabloco (11h), Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta (14h), MinhoQueens (Minhocão), Banda do Fuxico (Praça da República, 12h), Bloco Boli (Praça Antônio Prado, 12h). Two megablocos on one street - this is where São Paulo's Carnaval pulses loudest. Post-bloco: Rua Augusta bars. Ibirapuera / Zona Sul Green & cultural Quintal dos Prettos debut (12h, Obelisco), Monobloco (15h). São Paulo's most scenic bloco route - tree-lined avenues, Ibirapuera park backdrop, and the powerful combination of Emicida, Maria Rita and Afro-Brazilian pride. Modo Surto (13h) is nearby in Santo Amaro. Pinheiros / Vila Madalena Bohemian quarter Confraria do Pasmado (11h), Nóis Trupica Mas Não Cai (13h, R. Belmiro Braga), Bloco do Chuvisco (13h). Smaller, artier blocos in walkable neighbourhood streets. Post-bloco: Beco do Batman area bars, Rua Aspicuelta cocktail spots. The antidote to megabloco intensity. Barra Funda Clubs & funk D-Edge SuperAfter (5h–12h), Bloco da Lexa (13h), Bloco Afro Afirmativo Ilu Inã (15h30). From dawn techno to afternoon funk to Afro-Brazilian percussion - Barra Funda covers the full spectrum. All accessible via L3-Vermelha metro. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily Compiled by the SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Consolação hosts two megablocos today - expect road closures citywide.