Key Market Events For The Week Of February 913, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week is dominated by delayed US labor and inflation data from the government shutdown, triple Latin American inflation prints, and European GDP readings. Wednesday's NFP and Friday's CPI carry outsized repricing risk. Here's what to watch.
⚠ Shutdown Delays: January US nonfarm payrolls → Wednesday, Feb 11. January CPI → Friday, Feb 13. December retail sales & Employment Cost Index → Tuesday, Feb 10. All marked with DELAYED below.
Three Themes That Will Define the Week
| Delayed US data deluge: NFP (Wed) and CPI (Fri) land in the same week for the first time since the shutdown - both carry outsized repricing risk after the data blackout suppressed volatility.
| GDP double-header: UK Q4 GDP (Thu) and Eurozone Q4 revision (Fri) test whether European growth is stabilizing after Germany's industrial collapse.
| LATAM inflation week: Mexico CPI (Mon), Brazil IPCA (Tue), and Argentina CPI (Tue) all report - critical for Banxico, Copom, and BCRA rate expectations.
Week at a Glance - High-impact events only
| Mon
| 07:00
| MEXICO
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| 3.82%
| 3.69%
| Tue
| 07:00
| BRAZIL
| IPCA CPI YoY (Jan)
| -
| 4.26%
| Tue
| 08:30
| US
| Retail Sales MoM (Dec) DLY
| +0.4%
| +0.6%
| Tue
| 08:30
| US
| Employment Cost Index QoQ (Q4) DLY
| +0.8%
| +0.8%
| Tue
| 14:00
| ARGENTINA
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| -
| 31.7%
| Tue
| 20:30
| CHINA
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| +0.4%
| +0.8%
| Wed
| 08:30
| US
| Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan) DLY
| +70K
| +50K
| Thu
| 02:00
| UK
| GDP QoQ (Q4 prelim)
| +0.2%
| +0.1%
| Thu
| 18:00
| PERU
| BCRP Interest Rate Decision (Feb)
| -
| 4.25%
| Fri
| 05:00
| EUROZONE
| GDP QoQ (Q4, 2nd est.)
| +0.3%
| +0.3%
| Fri
| 08:30
| US
| CPI YoY (Jan) DLY
| +2.5%
| +2.7%
| Fri
| 08:30
| US
| Core CPI MoM (Jan) DLY
| +0.3%
| +0.2%
Week in Context
This is the most data-dense week since the shutdown scrambled the calendar. Wednesday's NFP and Friday's CPI are the twin pillars - both carry outsized vol potential because the data blackout compressed two months of information into one. Barclays expects NFP at +50K; the benchmark revision could show a downward adjustment of up to 1 million jobs from March 2025. On inflation, BofA Securities expects CPI to tick higher to start the year. For Latin America, Monday's Mexico CPI and Tuesday's Brazil IPCA are the domestic anchors - both critical for rate expectations at Banxico and Copom respectively. Argentina's CPI continues its deceleration narrative. Peru's BCRP meets Thursday. In Europe, UK and Eurozone GDP will test the recovery narrative after Germany's industrial collapse and the BoE's dovish MPC split.
Monday - February 9
LATAM Focus:
| 00:00
| JAPAN
| Economy Watchers Current Index (Jan)
| LOW
| 49.1
| 48.6
| 04:30
| EU
| Sentix Investor Confidence (Feb)
| MED
| −0.2
| −1.8
| 06:25
| BRAZIL
| BCB Focus Market Readout
| MED
| -
| -
| 06:30
| CHILE
| Trade Balance (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| 3.59B
| 06:30
| CHILE
| Copper Exports (Jan)
| MED
| -
| $5,830M
| 07:00
| MEXICO
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| HIGH
| 3.82%
| 3.69%
| 07:00
| MEXICO
| Core CPI YoY (Jan)
| HIGH
| 4.49%
| 4.33%
| 07:00
| MEXICO
| CPI MoM (Jan) / PPI MoM (Jan)
| MED
| -
| 0.28% / 0.50%
| 07:00
| EU
| ECB's Lane speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 10:00
| US
| CB Employment Trends Index (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| 104.27
| 11:00
| EU
| Buba Pres. Nagel speaks / ECB Pres. Lagarde speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 13:30
| US
| Fed Governor Waller speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 14:30
| UK
| BoE MPC Member Mann speaks (×2)
| MED
| -
| -
| 15:15
| US
| FOMC Member Bostic speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 18:30
| AUS
| Westpac Consumer Sentiment (Feb)
| LOW
| -
| −1.7%
| 19:01
| UK
| BRC Retail Sales Monitor YoY (Jan)
| LOW
| 1.2%
| 1.0%
| 19:30
| AUS
| NAB Business Confidence (Jan) / Building Approvals (Dec)
| MED
| -
| 3 / +15.2%
Mexico CPI is the day's anchor. Consensus at 3.82% YoY (from 3.69%) and core at 4.49% (from 4.33%) - both ticking higher. This reinforces Banxico's hold at 7.00%. Chile trade data will update copper export volumes, key for peso direction. Brazil's BCB Focus survey sets the week's Selic expectations.
Tuesday - February 10
The Busiest Day:
| 01:00
| JAPAN
| Machine Tool Orders YoY
| LOW
| -
| +10.6%
| 06:00
| US
| NFIB Small Business Optimism (Jan)
| MED
| 99.9
| 99.5
| 07:00
| BRAZIL
| IPCA CPI YoY (Jan)
| HIGH
| -
| 4.26%
| 07:00
| BRAZIL
| IPCA CPI MoM (Jan)
| HIGH
| -
| 0.33%
| 08:00
| BRAZIL
| Auto Production MoM / Auto Sales MoM (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| −15.8% / +17.1%
| 08:30
| US
| Retail Sales MoM (Dec) DLY
| HIGH
| +0.4%
| +0.6%
| 08:30
| US
| Core Retail Sales MoM (Dec) DLY
| MED
| +0.4%
| +0.5%
| 08:30
| US
| Employment Cost Index QoQ (Q4) DLY
| HIGH
| +0.8%
| +0.8%
| 08:30
| US
| Import/Export Price Indexes (Dec) DLY
| LOW
| +0.1%
| +0.4% / +0.5%
| 10:00
| US
| Business Inventories MoM (Nov)
| LOW
| +0.2%
| +0.3%
| 11:30
| US
| Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)
| MED
| 4.2%
| 4.2%
| 12:00
| US
| EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
| MED
| -
| -
| 13:00
| US
| Fed Logan speaks / 3-Year Note Auction
| MED
| -
| 3.609%
| 14:00
| ARGENTINA
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| HIGH
| -
| 31.7%
| 14:00
| ARGENTINA
| CPI MoM (Jan) / Trade Balance (Jan)
| MED
| -
| 2.8% / $1M
| 18:00
| KOREA
| Unemployment Rate (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| 4.0%
| 20:30
| CHINA
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| HIGH
| +0.4%
| +0.8%
| 20:30
| CHINA
| PPI YoY (Jan)
| HIGH
| −1.5%
| −1.9%
Triple inflation prints - Brazil IPCA (key for Copom at 15% Selic), Argentina CPI (deceleration watch: prior 31.7% YoY, MoM fell to 2.8%), and China CPI overnight (deflation concern: consensus +0.4% vs prior +0.8%). US delayed retail sales and ECI provide the first hard consumer data since the shutdown.
Wednesday - February 11
Japan - National Founding Day (markets closed)
The Main Event:
| 04:00
| EU
| Italian Industrial Production MoM (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| +1.5%
| 04:30
| S. AFRICA
| Business Confidence (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| 132.3
| 07:00
| MEXICO
| Industrial Production YoY (Dec)
| MED
| -
| −0.8%
| 07:00
| MEXICO
| Industrial Production MoM (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| +0.6%
| 07:00
| BRAZIL
| PPI MoM (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| −0.37%
| 08:30
| US
| Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan) DLY
| HIGH
| +70K
| +50K
| 08:30
| US
| Unemployment Rate (Jan) DLY
| HIGH
| 4.4%
| 4.4%
| 08:30
| US
| Average Hourly Earnings YoY (Jan)
| MED
| 3.6%
| 3.8%
| 08:30
| US
| Payrolls Benchmark Revision (n.s.a.)
| HIGH
| -
| −911K
| 08:30
| US
| Private Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan)
| MED
| +70K
| +37K
| 08:30
| US
| Participation Rate / U6 Rate (Jan)
| MED
| -
| 62.4% / 8.4%
| 08:30
| CANADA
| Building Permits MoM (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| −13.1%
| 10:15
| US
| FOMC Member Bowman speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 10:30
| US
| EIA Crude Oil Inventories
| MED
| -
| −3.455M
| 12:00
| EU
| ECB's Schnabel speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 12:30
| BRAZIL
| Foreign Exchange Flows
| MED
| -
| 4.180B
| 13:00
| US
| 10-Year Note Auction
| MED
| -
| 4.173%
| 13:30
| CANADA
| BoC Summary of Deliberations
| MED
| -
| -
| 14:00
| US
| Federal Budget Balance (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| −$145.0B
The benchmark revision is potentially as important as the headline NFP. The preliminary estimate showed −911K; the final could be larger. If headline NFP comes in weak AND the revision deepens, expect a dovish repricing in Fed funds futures. Bowman's post-data remarks at 10:15 will be the first Fed reaction. Mexico industrial production rounds out the LATAM picture.
Thursday - February 12
Europe's GDP Day:
| 02:00
| UK
| GDP QoQ (Q4 prelim)
| HIGH
| +0.2%
| +0.1%
| 02:00
| UK
| GDP MoM (Dec)
| HIGH
| +0.1%
| +0.3%
| 02:00
| UK
| Industrial Production MoM (Dec)
| MED
| 0.0%
| +1.1%
| 02:00
| UK
| Manufacturing Production MoM (Dec)
| MED
| −0.1%
| +2.1%
| 02:00
| UK
| Trade Balance (Dec) / Business Investment QoQ (Q4)
| MED
| −£22.0B / +0.2%
| −£23.7B / +1.5%
| 04:30
| S. AFRICA
| Mining Production / Gold Production (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| −2.7% / −6.0%
| 05:30
| INDIA
| CPI YoY (Jan)
| MED
| -
| 1.33%
| 07:00
| BRAZIL
| Service Sector Growth MoM / YoY (Dec)
| MED
| -
| −0.1% / +2.5%
| 07:00
| UK
| NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| −0.1%
| 08:30
| US
| Initial Jobless Claims
| MED
| 222K
| 231K
| 08:45
| CANADA
| BoC Sr. Deputy Gov. Rogers speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 10:00
| US
| Existing Home Sales (Jan)
| MED
| 4.22M
| 4.35M
| 13:01
| US
| 30-Year Bond Auction
| MED
| -
| 4.825%
| 13:30
| EU
| ECB's Lane speaks / Buba Pres. Nagel speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 18:00
| PERU
| BCRP Interest Rate Decision (Feb)
| HIGH
| -
| 4.25%
| 18:30
| PERU
| Trade Balance (Dec)
| LOW
| -
| $3,731M
| 20:30
| CHINA
| House Prices YoY (Jan)
| MED
| -
| −2.7%
| 22:30
| JAPAN
| BoJ Tamura speaks
| MED
| -
| -
UK Q4 GDP consensus at +0.2% QoQ would represent a slight uptick from +0.1% in Q3. The BoE's dovish MPC split makes this politically charged - weak data strengthens the case for a March cut. India CPI (prior 1.33%, well below target) reinforces the RBI pause narrative. Peru's BCRP is expected to hold at 4.25% - watch for dovish guidance given the commodity tailwinds.
Friday - February 13
The Week's Climax:
| 02:00
| EU
| German Wholesale Price Index MoM / YoY (Jan)
| LOW
| +0.1%
| −0.2% / +1.2%
| 03:00
| EU
| Spanish CPI YoY (Jan) / Core CPI YoY (Jan)
| MED
| 2.4% / 2.6%
| 2.4% / 2.6%
| 05:00
| EU
| GDP QoQ (Q4, 2nd estimate)
| HIGH
| +0.3%
| +0.3%
| 05:00
| EU
| GDP YoY (Q4) / Employment Change QoQ (Q4)
| MED
| +1.3% / +0.1%
| +1.3% / +0.2%
| 05:00
| EU
| Trade Balance (Dec)
| LOW
| €10.2B
| €9.9B
| 06:00
| BRAZIL
| IGP-10 Inflation Index MoM (Feb)
| LOW
| -
| +0.3%
| 07:00
| BRAZIL
| Retail Sales MoM / YoY (Dec)
| MED
| -
| +1.0% / +1.3%
| 07:00
| UK
| BoE MPC Member Pill speaks
| MED
| -
| -
| 07:00
| EU
| ECB's De Guindos speaks
| LOW
| -
| -
| 08:30
| US
| CPI YoY (Jan) DLY
| HIGH
| +2.5%
| +2.7%
| 08:30
| US
| CPI MoM (Jan) DLY
| HIGH
| +0.3%
| +0.3%
| 08:30
| US
| Core CPI MoM (Jan) DLY
| HIGH
| +0.3%
| +0.2%
| 08:30
| US
| Real Earnings MoM (Jan)
| LOW
| -
| −0.3%
| 10:00
| COLOMBIA
| Industrial Production YoY (Dec)
| MED
| -
| +0.7%
| 11:00
| COLOMBIA
| Retail Sales YoY (Dec)
| MED
| -
| +7.5%
| 13:00
| US
| Baker Hughes Oil & Total Rig Count
| LOW
| -
| 412 / 551
| 15:30
| US
| CFTC Speculative Positions (all major contracts)
| LOW
| -
| -
US CPI consensus at +2.5% YoY (down from +2.7%) would be welcome, but core MoM at +0.3% (up from +0.2%) signals stickiness. BofA expects inflation to have picked up. Combined with Wednesday's NFP, this pair defines the rates narrative through March's FOMC. Eurozone GDP and Spain CPI round out the European picture. Colombia industrial production and retail sales provide a read on the COLCAP selloff's fundamentals. Brazil retail sales close the week's LATAM data.
Bottom Line
This is the most data-dense week since the shutdown scrambled the calendar. The repricing risk is asymmetric and concentrated in three sessions: Tuesday (triple LATAM inflation + US retail), Wednesday (NFP + benchmark revision), and Friday (US CPI + Eurozone GDP). For Latin American markets specifically, the sequencing matters - Mexico CPI Monday sets Banxico expectations, Brazil IPCA Tuesday sets Copom expectations, and Argentina CPI Tuesday tests the Milei disinflation narrative. The UK GDP / Peru rate decision Thursday adds a secondary layer. Trade accordingly: weak US NFP + hot CPI = the worst combination for risk assets. Strong NFP + cool CPI = the Dow 50K rally has legs.
Previously: Economic Calendar - February 2–6, 2026. Sources include BLS, ECB, ONS, BCB, Investing, and Bloomberg. All times Eastern (ET). Consensus estimates as of publication and subject to change.
© 2026 RT Staff Reporters | The Rio Times Weekly Economic Calendar
