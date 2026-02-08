Key Market Events For The Week Of February 913, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week is dominated by delayed US labor and inflation data from the government shutdown, triple Latin American inflation prints, and European GDP readings. Wednesday's NFP and Friday's CPI carry outsized repricing risk. Here's what to watch. ⚠ Shutdown Delays: January US nonfarm payrolls → Wednesday, Feb 11. January CPI → Friday, Feb 13. December retail sales & Employment Cost Index → Tuesday, Feb 10. All marked with DELAYED below. Three Themes That Will Define the Week

1 Delayed US data deluge: NFP (Wed) and CPI (Fri) land in the same week for the first time since the shutdown - both carry outsized repricing risk after the data blackout suppressed volatility.

2 GDP double-header: UK Q4 GDP (Thu) and Eurozone Q4 revision (Fri) test whether European growth is stabilizing after Germany's industrial collapse.

3 LATAM inflation week: Mexico CPI (Mon), Brazil IPCA (Tue), and Argentina CPI (Tue) all report - critical for Banxico, Copom, and BCRA rate expectations.

Day Time Region Event Cons. Prior Mon 07:00 MEXICO CPI YoY (Jan) 3.82% 3.69% Tue 07:00 BRAZIL IPCA CPI YoY (Jan) - 4.26% Tue 08:30 US Retail Sales MoM (Dec) DLY +0.4% +0.6% Tue 08:30 US Employment Cost Index QoQ (Q4) DLY +0.8% +0.8% Tue 14:00 ARGENTINA CPI YoY (Jan) - 31.7% Tue 20:30 CHINA CPI YoY (Jan) +0.4% +0.8% Wed 08:30 US Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan) DLY +70K +50K Thu 02:00 UK GDP QoQ (Q4 prelim) +0.2% +0.1% Thu 18:00 PERU BCRP Interest Rate Decision (Feb) - 4.25% Fri 05:00 EUROZONE GDP QoQ (Q4, 2nd est.) +0.3% +0.3% Fri 08:30 US CPI YoY (Jan) DLY +2.5% +2.7% Fri 08:30 US Core CPI MoM (Jan) DLY +0.3% +0.2%

Week at a Glance - High-impact events onlyWeek in Context

This is the most data-dense week since the shutdown scrambled the calendar. Wednesday's NFP and Friday's CPI are the twin pillars - both carry outsized vol potential because the data blackout compressed two months of information into one. Barclays expects NFP at +50K; the benchmark revision could show a downward adjustment of up to 1 million jobs from March 2025. On inflation, BofA Securities expects CPI to tick higher to start the year. For Latin America, Monday's Mexico CPI and Tuesday's Brazil IPCA are the domestic anchors - both critical for rate expectations at Banxico and Copom respectively. Argentina's CPI continues its deceleration narrative. Peru's BCRP meets Thursday. In Europe, UK and Eurozone GDP will test the recovery narrative after Germany's industrial collapse and the BoE's dovish MPC split.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 00:00 JAPAN Economy Watchers Current Index (Jan) LOW 49.1 48.6 04:30 EU Sentix Investor Confidence (Feb) MED −0.2 −1.8 06:25 BRAZIL BCB Focus Market Readout MED - - 06:30 CHILE Trade Balance (Jan) LOW - 3.59B 06:30 CHILE Copper Exports (Jan) MED - $5,830M 07:00 MEXICO CPI YoY (Jan) HIGH 3.82% 3.69% 07:00 MEXICO Core CPI YoY (Jan) HIGH 4.49% 4.33% 07:00 MEXICO CPI MoM (Jan) / PPI MoM (Jan) MED - 0.28% / 0.50% 07:00 EU ECB's Lane speaks MED - - 10:00 US CB Employment Trends Index (Jan) LOW - 104.27 11:00 EU Buba Pres. Nagel speaks / ECB Pres. Lagarde speaks MED - - 13:30 US Fed Governor Waller speaks MED - - 14:30 UK BoE MPC Member Mann speaks (×2) MED - - 15:15 US FOMC Member Bostic speaks MED - - 18:30 AUS Westpac Consumer Sentiment (Feb) LOW - −1.7% 19:01 UK BRC Retail Sales Monitor YoY (Jan) LOW 1.2% 1.0% 19:30 AUS NAB Business Confidence (Jan) / Building Approvals (Dec) MED - 3 / +15.2%

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 01:00 JAPAN Machine Tool Orders YoY LOW - +10.6% 06:00 US NFIB Small Business Optimism (Jan) MED 99.9 99.5 07:00 BRAZIL IPCA CPI YoY (Jan) HIGH - 4.26% 07:00 BRAZIL IPCA CPI MoM (Jan) HIGH - 0.33% 08:00 BRAZIL Auto Production MoM / Auto Sales MoM (Jan) LOW - −15.8% / +17.1% 08:30 US Retail Sales MoM (Dec) DLY HIGH +0.4% +0.6% 08:30 US Core Retail Sales MoM (Dec) DLY MED +0.4% +0.5% 08:30 US Employment Cost Index QoQ (Q4) DLY HIGH +0.8% +0.8% 08:30 US Import/Export Price Indexes (Dec) DLY LOW +0.1% +0.4% / +0.5% 10:00 US Business Inventories MoM (Nov) LOW +0.2% +0.3% 11:30 US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4) MED 4.2% 4.2% 12:00 US EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook MED - - 13:00 US Fed Logan speaks / 3-Year Note Auction MED - 3.609% 14:00 ARGENTINA CPI YoY (Jan) HIGH - 31.7% 14:00 ARGENTINA CPI MoM (Jan) / Trade Balance (Jan) MED - 2.8% / $1M 18:00 KOREA Unemployment Rate (Jan) LOW - 4.0% 20:30 CHINA CPI YoY (Jan) HIGH +0.4% +0.8% 20:30 CHINA PPI YoY (Jan) HIGH −1.5% −1.9%

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 04:00 EU Italian Industrial Production MoM (Dec) LOW - +1.5% 04:30 S. AFRICA Business Confidence (Dec) LOW - 132.3 07:00 MEXICO Industrial Production YoY (Dec) MED - −0.8% 07:00 MEXICO Industrial Production MoM (Dec) LOW - +0.6% 07:00 BRAZIL PPI MoM (Dec) LOW - −0.37% 08:30 US Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan) DLY HIGH +70K +50K 08:30 US Unemployment Rate (Jan) DLY HIGH 4.4% 4.4% 08:30 US Average Hourly Earnings YoY (Jan) MED 3.6% 3.8% 08:30 US Payrolls Benchmark Revision (n.s.a.) HIGH - −911K 08:30 US Private Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan) MED +70K +37K 08:30 US Participation Rate / U6 Rate (Jan) MED - 62.4% / 8.4% 08:30 CANADA Building Permits MoM (Dec) LOW - −13.1% 10:15 US FOMC Member Bowman speaks MED - - 10:30 US EIA Crude Oil Inventories MED - −3.455M 12:00 EU ECB's Schnabel speaks MED - - 12:30 BRAZIL Foreign Exchange Flows MED - 4.180B 13:00 US 10-Year Note Auction MED - 4.173% 13:30 CANADA BoC Summary of Deliberations MED - - 14:00 US Federal Budget Balance (Jan) LOW - −$145.0B

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 02:00 UK GDP QoQ (Q4 prelim) HIGH +0.2% +0.1% 02:00 UK GDP MoM (Dec) HIGH +0.1% +0.3% 02:00 UK Industrial Production MoM (Dec) MED 0.0% +1.1% 02:00 UK Manufacturing Production MoM (Dec) MED −0.1% +2.1% 02:00 UK Trade Balance (Dec) / Business Investment QoQ (Q4) MED −£22.0B / +0.2% −£23.7B / +1.5% 04:30 S. AFRICA Mining Production / Gold Production (Dec) LOW - −2.7% / −6.0% 05:30 INDIA CPI YoY (Jan) MED - 1.33% 07:00 BRAZIL Service Sector Growth MoM / YoY (Dec) MED - −0.1% / +2.5% 07:00 UK NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Jan) LOW - −0.1% 08:30 US Initial Jobless Claims MED 222K 231K 08:45 CANADA BoC Sr. Deputy Gov. Rogers speaks MED - - 10:00 US Existing Home Sales (Jan) MED 4.22M 4.35M 13:01 US 30-Year Bond Auction MED - 4.825% 13:30 EU ECB's Lane speaks / Buba Pres. Nagel speaks MED - - 18:00 PERU BCRP Interest Rate Decision (Feb) HIGH - 4.25% 18:30 PERU Trade Balance (Dec) LOW - $3,731M 20:30 CHINA House Prices YoY (Jan) MED - −2.7% 22:30 JAPAN BoJ Tamura speaks MED - -

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 02:00 EU German Wholesale Price Index MoM / YoY (Jan) LOW +0.1% −0.2% / +1.2% 03:00 EU Spanish CPI YoY (Jan) / Core CPI YoY (Jan) MED 2.4% / 2.6% 2.4% / 2.6% 05:00 EU GDP QoQ (Q4, 2nd estimate) HIGH +0.3% +0.3% 05:00 EU GDP YoY (Q4) / Employment Change QoQ (Q4) MED +1.3% / +0.1% +1.3% / +0.2% 05:00 EU Trade Balance (Dec) LOW €10.2B €9.9B 06:00 BRAZIL IGP-10 Inflation Index MoM (Feb) LOW - +0.3% 07:00 BRAZIL Retail Sales MoM / YoY (Dec) MED - +1.0% / +1.3% 07:00 UK BoE MPC Member Pill speaks MED - - 07:00 EU ECB's De Guindos speaks LOW - - 08:30 US CPI YoY (Jan) DLY HIGH +2.5% +2.7% 08:30 US CPI MoM (Jan) DLY HIGH +0.3% +0.3% 08:30 US Core CPI MoM (Jan) DLY HIGH +0.3% +0.2% 08:30 US Real Earnings MoM (Jan) LOW - −0.3% 10:00 COLOMBIA Industrial Production YoY (Dec) MED - +0.7% 11:00 COLOMBIA Retail Sales YoY (Dec) MED - +7.5% 13:00 US Baker Hughes Oil & Total Rig Count LOW - 412 / 551 15:30 US CFTC Speculative Positions (all major contracts) LOW - -

Monday - February 9Mexico CPI is the day's anchor. Consensus at 3.82% YoY (from 3.69%) and core at 4.49% (from 4.33%) - both ticking higher. This reinforces Banxico's hold at 7.00%. Chile trade data will update copper export volumes, key for peso direction. Brazil's BCB Focus survey sets the week's Selic expectations. Tuesday - February 10Triple inflation prints - Brazil IPCA (key for Copom at 15% Selic), Argentina CPI (deceleration watch: prior 31.7% YoY, MoM fell to 2.8%), and China CPI overnight (deflation concern: consensus +0.4% vs prior +0.8%). US delayed retail sales and ECI provide the first hard consumer data since the shutdown. Wednesday - February 11 Japan - National Founding Day (markets closed)The benchmark revision is potentially as important as the headline NFP. The preliminary estimate showed −911K; the final could be larger. If headline NFP comes in weak AND the revision deepens, expect a dovish repricing in Fed funds futures. Bowman's post-data remarks at 10:15 will be the first Fed reaction. Mexico industrial production rounds out the LATAM picture. Thursday - February 12UK Q4 GDP consensus at +0.2% QoQ would represent a slight uptick from +0.1% in Q3. The BoE's dovish MPC split makes this politically charged - weak data strengthens the case for a March cut. India CPI (prior 1.33%, well below target) reinforces the RBI pause narrative. Peru's BCRP is expected to hold at 4.25% - watch for dovish guidance given the commodity tailwinds. Friday - February 13US CPI consensus at +2.5% YoY (down from +2.7%) would be welcome, but core MoM at +0.3% (up from +0.2%) signals stickiness. BofA expects inflation to have picked up. Combined with Wednesday's NFP, this pair defines the rates narrative through March's FOMC. Eurozone GDP and Spain CPI round out the European picture. Colombia industrial production and retail sales provide a read on the COLCAP selloff's fundamentals. Brazil retail sales close the week's LATAM data. Bottom Line

This is the most data-dense week since the shutdown scrambled the calendar. The repricing risk is asymmetric and concentrated in three sessions: Tuesday (triple LATAM inflation + US retail), Wednesday (NFP + benchmark revision), and Friday (US CPI + Eurozone GDP). For Latin American markets specifically, the sequencing matters - Mexico CPI Monday sets Banxico expectations, Brazil IPCA Tuesday sets Copom expectations, and Argentina CPI Tuesday tests the Milei disinflation narrative. The UK GDP / Peru rate decision Thursday adds a secondary layer. Trade accordingly: weak US NFP + hot CPI = the worst combination for risk assets. Strong NFP + cool CPI = the Dow 50K rally has legs.

Previously: Economic Calendar - February 2–6, 2026. Sources include BLS, ECB, ONS, BCB, Investing, and Bloomberg. All times Eastern (ET). Consensus estimates as of publication and subject to change.

