São Paulo Weekly Outlook February 814, 2026

São Paulo Weekly Outlook: Your essential guide to navigating pré-Carnaval, Calvin Harris's historic trio elétrico debut, the best midweek cultural escapes, and everything to eat, see, and plan before the Sambódromo lights up - February 8–14, 2026. 01 Editor's Note The week's arc São Paulo is about to become the biggest open-air party in the world. Plan the quiet days now. Sunday is pré-Carnaval's crescendo: Calvin Harris on a trio elétrico in Consolação, Luísa Sonza in Santo Amaro, Emicida and Maria Rita at Ibirapuera - and another 80-odd blocos scattered across every neighbourhood. It is the loudest Sunday São Paulo will see all year. Then Monday the volume drops. Tuesday through Thursday is the golden window - the last stretch when restaurants take walk-ins, museums are calm, and the Metrô runs on time. Use it. On Friday the Sambódromo do Anhembi opens for the first night of the Grupo Especial, and São Paulo's Carnaval officially begins. Saturday is Valentine's Day and Grupo Especial Night 2 - from here, the city belongs to Carnival until Tuesday. This guide is built around that rhythm: go hard Sunday, recover and explore Monday–Thursday, then surrender to the folia from Friday onward. 02 The Week's Rhythm Day planner Weather-matched recommendations. What each day is best for - plan your week around the city's pulse.

Day Weather Best For City Status Sun 8 ⛅ 26° 60% Pré-Carnaval peak. Calvin Harris (Consolação 11h), Luísa Sonza (Santo Amaro 14h), Emicida & Maria Rita (Ibirapuera 12h). Anitta at Pacaembu (sold out). 80+ blocos citywide. Bloco Closures Mon 9 26° 65% Recovery day. Museums, cinema, long lunch. Best indoor day of the week. Normal Tue 10 ⛅ 26° 45% Free MASP day. CCBB exhibitions. Neighbourhood walk (Vila Madalena). Best day for cultural deep-dive. Normal Wed 11 25° 35% Pinacoteca. Ibirapuera Park without the bloco crowds. Liberdade food crawl. Last calm day for restaurant bookings. Normal Thu 12 ⛅ 25° 40% Last quiet day. Stock up on Carnaval supplies. Final grocery run. Evening - Carnaval eve energy at Vila Madalena bars. Pre-Carnaval Fri 13 26° 35% Carnaval begins. Sambódromo Anhembi - Grupo Especial Night 1. Carnaval na Cidade festival at Centro Esportivo Tietê. Carnaval Sat 14 ☀️ 26° 30% Sambódromo Grupo Especial Night 2. Lauana Prado bloco (Ibirapuera 12h). Gloria Groove at Agrada Gregos (Ibirapuera 14h). Valentine's Day. Carnaval

Sunday is the blow-out. Monday–Thursday is the window. Friday–Saturday the Sambódromo takes over. Plan accordingly. 03 The Best Day Out Escape the city This week's pick Embu das Artes - The Sunday Art Town

Best day: Sunday or Wednesday · Duration: Half day · Budget: R$40–100 per person

While São Paulo drowns in blocos this Sunday, the colonial town of Embu das Artes sits 30km west in leafy calm. Known for its weekend art fair - the largest open-air artisan market in greater São Paulo - it's the perfect antidote to Carnaval overload. Cobblestone streets lined with galleries, antique shops, and restaurants serving comida mineira in garden courtyards. The midweek option is quieter and lets you wander without the Sunday market crowds.

Suggested Itinerary 130–45 min by car via Rodovia Régis Bittencourt. EMTU buses from Terminal Capelinha (Metrô Capão Redondo, Linha 5-Lilás). Uber/99 from Pinheiros runs about R$45–60. 2Browse the open-air market around Largo dos Jesuítas. Ceramics, woodwork, leather, paintings - 700+ stalls on Sundays. Weekdays feature permanent galleries. Free entry. 3The 17th-century Jesuit church anchors the town square. Simple, whitewashed colonial architecture. The adjacent Museu de Arte Sacra dos Jesuítas houses religious art from the colonial period. R$5. 4O Garimpo (Rua Nossa Senhora do Rosário, 27) serves mineiro comfort food in a lush garden courtyard - tutu de feijão, frango caipira, torresmo. R$50–70pp. Reservations recommended on Sundays. 5Stroll the cobblestone side streets. Atelier Silvio Alvarez and Galeria Oxóssi for contemporary Brazilian art. Pick up hand-thrown ceramics or carved wood as souvenirs. Return to SP by late afternoon.Easiest by car or ride-app (30–45 min from central SP). EMTU bus from Terminal Capelinha via Metrô Capão Redondo. Avoid returning after 18h on Sunday - the Régis Bittencourt backs up as weekend traffic returns to São Paulo. Also on the radar this week →- The Serra da Mantiqueira mountain town (2.5h by car). Cooler temperatures (~18°C), European-style architecture, craft beer, chocolate shops. Best midweek when accommodation drops in price. Buses from Rodoviária do Tietê. →- The island paradise (3.5h by car + ferry). 80+ beaches, Atlantic Forest trails, waterfalls. Ferry from São Sebastião runs every 30 min. Best on Wednesday or Thursday when day-trippers are scarce. →- The English railway village in the clouds (1h by car from SP). Victorian-era railway town built by British engineers, shrouded in fog. Museu do Funicular, trails into the Serra do Mar. Best for families. Free parking weekdays. 04 Culture Worth Your Time 5 editor's picks

Not a complete listings page - just the five things our editors would actually go to this week, in order of priority.

Pick 1 · Can't miss Calvin Harris on a Trio Elétrico - First Time Ever Carnaval Sunday, Feb 8 · 11:00–16:00 · Rua da Consolação, 1769–585 · Free

The Scottish DJ makes history as the first major international electronic act to command a trio elétrico at Brazilian Carnaval. The Bloco Skol features Nattan, Xand Avião, Zé Vaqueiro, and Felipe Amorim from 11:30 to 14:00, then Calvin Harris takes the truck from 14:00 onwards. Expect Feel So Close, One Kiss, and Blame echoing down Consolação. Nearest Metrô: Paulista-Pernambucanas (Linha 4-Amarela) or Consolação (Linha 2-Verde).

Why this week: A first-ever moment. The collision of EDM and Carnaval. This will be talked about for years. Pick 2 · All week CCBB SP - Joaquín Torres García: 150 Years Exhibition Through March 9 · 09:00–20:00 (closed Tue) · R. Álvares Penteado, 112, Centro · Free

Over 500 works by the Uruguayan modernist who fundamentally reshaped how Latin America thought about art. Torres García bridged European abstraction and pre-Columbian symbolism, inventing Constructive Universalism. This is the largest retrospective of his work ever mounted in Brazil. The CCBB building itself - a 1901 neoclassical palace - is worth the visit alone. Also showing: CORpo MANIFESTO by Sérgio Adriano H.

Why this week: Midweek is the last quiet window before Carnaval crowds descend on Centro. Pick 3 · Art & history Pinacoteca - Trabalho de Carnaval Exhibition Pina Contemporânea · Wed–Mon 10:00–18:00 · Av. Tiradentes, 273, Luz · R$30 / Free Sat

Over 200 works celebrating the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival: seamstresses, welders, carpenters, float engineers, choreographers. A powerful exhibition that reframes Carnaval as labour, not just spectacle. Perfectly timed for the week when São Paulo's own barracões are running at full speed for the Anhembi desfiles.

Why this week: See the art of Carnaval's making before you see the spectacle itself on Friday. Pick 4 · Interactive Itaú Cultural - Game+ Arte, Cultura e Comunidade Free Tue–Sun · 11:00–20:00 · Av. Paulista, 149 · Free

An ambitious survey of video games as art, economy, and community. 51 playable games across 25 consoles, from Atari to PS5. The exhibition traces how games shaped creative industries globally, with a strong focus on Brazil's growing indie scene. A hit with families and anyone who grew up with a controller in hand. Also at Itaú Cultural: Ocupação Grande Othelo, celebrating the legendary actor's 110th anniversary.

Why this week: Perfect for the recovery days Mon–Thu. Air-conditioned, interactive, and right on the Paulista. Pick 5 · Music & culture Sesc 24 de Maio - HIP-HOP 80'sp Free Through March 29 · Tue–Sat 09:00–21:00, Sun 09:00–18:00 · R. 24 de Maio, 109, República · Free

Over 3,000 pieces tracing how hip-hop transformed São Paulo from the 1980s onward. Curated by OSGEMEOS, Rooneyoyo O Guardião, and KL Jay (of Racionais MC's), with original graffiti pieces, b-boy footage, vinyl collections, and photography documenting the scene from Rua 24 de Maio to the global stage. The building itself is a Sesc masterpiece: rooftop pool, theatre, and a terrace with views across República.

Why this week: The exhibition closes in seven weeks. The Sesc pool on the rooftop is bliss in this summer heat. Two-for-one. 05 The Table Eat & drink

What to eat this week, where to find it, and what's new on the city's dining map.

Restaurant of the week Lena - Pinheiros

Chef Mário Santiago's new restaurant brings Minas Gerais to Pinheiros with technique honed at Noma, Mocotó, and Manioca. The pão de queijo gets a French folhagem treatment. Ora-pro-nóbis meets kimchi. Costelinha comes laqueada with couve kale and ponzu. The broa de milho com frango pinga e frita (R$35) is the dish to start with - it's the moment where mineiro soul food meets global precision. Book this week while the city is still pre-Carnaval calm.

Pinheiros · Dinner Tue–Sat · Mains R$32–89 (~$6–17) New Opening

Barão do Café - Centro Histórico Just opened at Largo do Café, 100m from B3. Named after São Paulo's coffee-trading heritage, the new restaurant occupies the historic Edifício Alhambra (former Grande Hotel, 19th century). Lanches and à la carte, live music, R$30–60pp. Mon–Fri 7h–22h, Sat 8h–16h.

Seasonal Dish

Feijoada de Carnaval Every self-respecting boteco in SP ramps up its Saturday feijoada this week. Peak season, peak portions. Try the classic at Bolinha (Cidade Jardim, since 1946) or the contemporary version at Mocotó (Vila Medeiros) by chef Rodrigo Oliveira. R$60–90pp, always shareable.

Market Pick

Mercado Municipal - Centro The Mercadão. Open Mon–Sat 06:00–18:00, Sun 06:00–16:00. The legendary mortadella sandwich at Bar do Mané (R$40) and the pastel de bacalhau at Hocca Bar (R$35) are the canonical São Paulo food experiences. This week is the last calm window before Carnaval thins the stall offerings.

Coffee Spot

Le Jazz Café - Av. Paulista Brand new inside the largest Livraria da Vila. Open all day, no interruptions. Croissant (R$15), pain au chocolat (R$16.50), espresso (R$9.50), and the pastrami sandwich on campagne bread (R$36). Bookshop-café with proper Paulista energy.

Stock your fridge by Thursday. During Carnaval (Fri–Tue), many neighbourhood restaurants close or reduce hours. Bloco food is limited to espetinhos, caipirinhas, and cerveja. For sit-down meals during Carnaval, book Jardins or Pinheiros restaurants now - they're the last to close. 06 Neighborhood Walk Vila Madalena This week's neighbourhood Vila Madalena - Art, Bars, and the Soul of Bohemian São Paulo

Best day: Tuesday or Wednesday · Duration: 3–4 hours · Terrain: Hilly, some cobblestones · Wear comfortable shoes

Vila Madalena is the neighbourhood that shows you São Paulo isn't just a concrete business city. Hilly streets covered in murals, independent galleries behind unmarked doors, bars that open at sundown and don't close until the small hours, bookshops that double as wine bars. It's where São Paulo's artists, musicians, and writers live. Think Williamsburg meets Montmartre, with Brazilian energy. During Carnaval weekend, the Vila becomes bloco central - which is exactly why midweek is when you want to explore on foot.

Event When Where Price Bloco Skol - Calvin Harris + sertanejo acts Sun 8, 11:00 Rua da Consolação Free Quintal dos Prettos - Emicida, Maria Rita Sun 8, 12:00 Ibirapuera Free Bloco Modo Surto - Luísa Sonza, Melody, Gretchen, Pocah Sun 8, 14:00 Santo Amaro Free Ensaios da Anitta - "Cosmos" theme (sold out) Sun 8, 14:00 Pacaembu Arena Sold Out ABCasa Fair - Home & décor trade fair Sun 8–Tue 11 Expo Center Norte Trade Sambódromo Anhembi - Grupo Especial Night 1 Fri 13, 23:00 Sambódromo do Anhembi $$$ Carnaval na Cidade - Festival (Anitta, Alok, Ludmilla et al.) Fri 13–Tue 17 Centro Esportivo Tietê $$$ Carna Lau - Lauana Prado bloco Sat 14, 12:00 Ibirapuera Free Agrada Gregos - Gloria Groove, Gretchen, Traemme Sat 14, 14:00 Ibirapuera Free Sambódromo Anhembi - Grupo Especial Night 2 Sat 14, 22:30 Sambódromo do Anhembi $$$

A Walking Route →- The alley covered in street art, just off Rua Gonçalo Afonso. New murals appear constantly. Best light for photos: morning. Free and open. →- Walk south. Galleries line both sides: A7MA, Choque Cultural (contemporary Brazilian urban art), and smaller artist-run spaces. Most are free entry, closed Mondays. →- Saturday antique market is legendary, but during the week the square is quiet, shaded, and bordered by restaurants. On Saturdays: 500+ stalls of vinyl, vintage clothing, furniture, and art. R$0 entry. →- Chef Helena Rizzo's two-MICHELIN-star restaurant on Rua Joaquim Antunes. Contemporary Brazilian cuisine. Tasting menu from ~R$350. For something more casual, try(Rua Girassol) for Korean-Brazilian fusion, or(Rua Fidalga) for ingredient-driven autoral cooking. →- Cold chopp at Bar Astor (Rua Delfina) watching the Vila come alive for the evening. On Mondays, Samba da Laje in nearby Pompéia draws a crowd for informal rooftop samba - the real deal, not a tourist show.Metrô Vila Madalena (Linha 2-Verde) drops you at the edge of the neighbourhood. Walk uphill. The higher you go, the more local it gets. Thursday and Friday nights, Rua Aspicuelta and Rua Mourato Coelho become an open-air bar district - ideal pre-Carnaval warm-up. 07 The Calendar Events grid08 Practical Intelligence Need to know Money

USD/BRL: 5.22 (~$1 = R$5.22) EUR/BRL: 5.45 Selic rate: 15.00% ATMs: Banks closed Sun & Carnaval (Fri–Tue). ATMs operate but withdraw cash by Thursday. Bloco vendors are cash-only.

Transport

Metrô: Normal operations Mon–Thu. Extended hours from Fri 13 for Carnaval. Rodízio: Plate-of-the-day restrictions apply Mon–Fri. Suspended during Carnaval (Fri–Tue). Road closures: Consolação and Ibirapuera area Sunday for blocos. Major closures Fri–Tue. Sambódromo bus: SPTrans runs special lines from Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras-Barra Funda Metrô stations.

Health & Safety

→ Dengue season active - use repellent, especially at dusk and near Ibirapuera → Afternoon storms common in February - carry a rain jacket to blocos → Carry only essentials at blocos: phone, cash, ID copy in a waterproof pouch. Leave valuables at home.

Deadlines & Closures

→ Carnaval is a national holiday (Fri–Tue). Government offices, banks, and most businesses closed → Supermarket hours reduced from Fri - do your big shop by Thursday → SPTuris bloco map at spturis - filter by day, region, style, and time

09 The Insider Feature How Calvin Harris on a Trio Elétrico Changes Everything

The day EDM met the street.

On Sunday morning, somewhere on the Rua da Consolação, a trio elétrico - the towering sound truck that has powered Brazilian Carnaval since Dodô and Osmar invented it in Salvador in 1950 - will carry Calvin Harris through the streets of São Paulo. It is the first time a major international electronic act has ever commanded a trio elétrico at Carnaval. And it matters more than it might seem.

The trio elétrico is not just a stage on wheels. It's a democratic machine. Unlike a concert, there are no tickets, no barriers, no VIP sections. The truck moves, the crowd follows, the music belongs to whoever is in the street. This format - invented in Bahia, perfected in Salvador, exported to São Paulo - is one of the few remaining mass cultural experiences that is genuinely free and genuinely public. When you put Calvin Harris on top of one, you are saying something about what Carnaval can absorb.

São Paulo's street Carnaval is young compared to Rio's or Salvador's. The city authorised 22 blocos in 2012. This year: 630. In just over a decade, Sampa went from a city that "didn't do Carnaval" to one that expects 16.5 million foliões over three weekends, generating R$3.4 billion (~$650 million) in economic impact. The arrival of Calvin Harris is a symptom of that exponential growth - the moment when São Paulo's Carnaval crossed from local tradition into global spectacle.

The interesting question is whether that crossing changes the thing itself. Salvador's Carnaval absorbed axé, pagode, and sertanejo over decades without losing its core. Rio's absorbed samba-enredo, funk, and pop. São Paulo's Carnaval, because it grew so fast, has no single tradition to protect - which means it can absorb almost anything. Electronic music on a trio elétrico isn't a disruption. It's an extension of the logic that made SP's Carnaval grow so fast in the first place: the city is too diverse, too restless, too hungry for novelty to be confined to a single sound.

If you're on the Consolação on Sunday afternoon, the music will be familiar. The setting will not. And that gap - between what you know and where you are - is exactly what makes Carnaval in São Paulo different from anywhere else in the world.

10 Next Week's Preview Plan now

Three things to book, plan, or think about before next week arrives.

Book now Sambódromo Tickets Grupo Especial Fri 13 & Sat 14 are selling fast. Champions' Parade (Feb 21) is the smart alternative - better availability, lower prices, top schools perform again. SPTrans runs bus shuttles from Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras-Barra Funda Metrô. Prepare Carnaval Survival Kit Buy by Thursday: sunscreen, insect repellent, waterproof phone pouch, pochete (fanny pack), rain jacket (SP afternoon storms are real), electrolyte sachets, cash (R$100–200 in small bills). Rua 25 de Março for last-minute costumes and accessories. Watch for Pabllo Vittar's Megabloco Feb 16 (Mon), Ibirapuera, 13:00. One of the largest blocos in SP, with over two million in previous editions. Free entry. If you see one megabloco during Carnaval week, this is the one.

São Paulo Weekly Outlook

