Karnataka: 2 Dead, Police Inspector Injured In Tumakuru Collision

2026-02-08 03:13:06
At least two people were killed in a collision involving three vehicles near Banavar Rice Mill in Tumakuru taluk on Sunday, officials said.

Police Inspector Injured

According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok K V, CPI Ramakrishna of Tumakuru Sen Police Station sustained head injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at Siddaganga Hospital in Tumakuru.

SP Ashok said, "CPI Ramakrishna of Tumkur Sen Police Station sustained head injuries in the accident near Banavar on the Tumkur-Kunigal road. He is undergoing treatment at Siddaganga Hospital in Tumkur."

Investigation Underway

SP Ashok K V also visited the accident site to assess the situation.

PSI Naveen Kumar, along with staff from Hebburu Police Station, has registered a case in connection with the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

