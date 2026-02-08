BJP Has Trust Of Tribal Communities For Development: Tripura CM Saha

BJP has trust of tribal communities: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the trust of tribal communities, who see the party as a path to upliftment and development. He added that only a BJP-led government can ensure tribal progress and that attempts to force voters will no longer succeed.

Speaking to ANI, Saha said, "Everyone has faith and confidence in the BJP, believing that tribal upliftment is possible by joining them. The way the Prime Minister is working suggests they now understand that what the other local parties are saying is wrong, and that if they place their trust in the national party, the BJP, it will benefit them in the coming days. They understand that only the government led by the BJP can bring about development for the tribal people. If someone thinks that they can force someone to vote or make them vote against their will, that won't work anymore, and we won't let it happen."

CM highlights role of NGOs in shaping youth

On Friday, CM Saha said NGOs should play a special role in shaping the next generation into responsible citizens and that children should be motivated to contribute to society. According to a release from Tripura CMO, he emphasised that social work can be carried out in many ways without engaging in politics. The Tripura CM said this at an important meeting with representatives of Janajati NGOs held in Agartala on Friday.

'Govt will always stand by your side'

Presiding over the meeting, CM Saha said, "I feel very happy to be able to participate here. The way members of voluntary organizations are working for the people is truly commendable. You are working for the future generation. The government will help you within its means and in accordance with rules and regulations. I will discuss the demands you have raised with the Tribal Welfare Minister and concerned officials." He further stated that those attending the meeting must ensure that there is no deficiency in the upbringing of young children residing in various hostels. "In this regard, the government will always stand by your side. You have a significant role in shaping children, the next generation, into real human beings. You have provided them with a platform. At this stage, children should be taught proper education, human values, and social responsibility. Social thinking must be instilled in them," CM Saha said.

