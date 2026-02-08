Aaron George's Family Proud Of His Discipline, Contribution To U19 Win

Family's Pride and Inspiration

Indian cricketer Aaron George's family expressed pride in his performance and dedication to the sport, highlighting both his individual discipline and his contribution to Team India after the U19 side scripted history by lifting the U19 World Cup title, defeating England by 100 runs. "We are very proud of him and Team India. Cricket is a team game where everyone contributes," said his father, Easo Varghese, while speaking to ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Aaron's sister, Ananya George, also lauded his commitment, saying, "He has been playing cricket since he was four. Every morning at 4:30, I treat him as my inspiration because the kind of discipline he shows is something that I would like to learn from him."

Grand Welcome in Mumbai

After winning their sixth ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup title, the India U19 team arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, and cricket fans showered a grand and celebratory welcome upon their arrival at the airport. Yogesh Kamlakar Mhatre, father of Captain Ayush Mhatre, was also present at the airport to welcome his son. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Ayush has made the entire nation proud by winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and bringing the trophy home."

Key Performers Lauded

Captain Ayush Mhatre's All-Round Excellence

Captain Ayush Mhatre made 214 runs in seven matches at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 113.22, with three fifties and wickets at an average of 12.42. A fine all-round performances including a three-fer against Pakistan too, a total of two three-wicket hauls and a wicket in the final.

Henil Patel's Bowling Prowess

Fast bowler Henil Patel took 11 wickets in India's winning campaign of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Speaking to ANI on his arrival in Mumbai, Patel said, "The mindset of the team was to win the World Cup for the nation. My aim is to play for the senior Indian team."

Abhigyan Kundu's Crucial Runs

The wicketkeeper batter Abhigyan Kundu said, "We are feeling very happy after winning the World Cup for India." Kundu has played a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign. He made 239 runs in five innings at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 87.54, with two fifties. He was also the 10th highest run-getter in the tournament.

The High-Scoring Final

India won their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup after thrashing England in a high-scoring final by 100 runs at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on February 6. Opting to bat first in the final, India made 411/9 thanks to opener batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 175 runs off just 80 balls. Mhatre's 53 off 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive total.

Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but that went in vain as England were skittled out for 311 runs. India's teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was named the Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament. (ANI)

