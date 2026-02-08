PM Takaichi's LDP Secures Stunning Two-Thirds Majority In Snap Poll

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is certain to secure a two-thirds majority in the lower house in the Japanese Parliament, the House of Representatives, following Sunday's snap election, delivering a significant boost to her policy agenda, Kyodo News reported, citing early projections.

LDP Secures Supermajority in Snap Poll

The LDP is on track to cross the 310-seat threshold in the 465-member Lower House, a majority that would allow it to advance constitutional revision and pass legislation even if blocked by the House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in the minority, as reported by Kyodo News. The LDP's projected gains--up from 198 seats before the election--are widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity, positioning her to continue as prime minister after assuming office last October, becoming the country's first woman Prime Minister.

In coalition with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), the alliance is expected to hold a commanding presence in the chamber. Meanwhile, the newly formed Centrist Reform Alliance suffered significant losses, reducing its seat count by half. Co-leaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito have indicated they may step down in the wake of the disappointing result, Kyodo News reported.

Post-Victory Pledges and Reactions

Amid ongoing inflation and a challenging international climate, Takaichi has committed to a "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal strategy and strengthening Japan's defence capabilities, underscored by her campaign pledges. Following news of the LDP's projected victory, Takaichi remarked on television that the government will focus on delivering its campaign promises while maintaining stability in the current Cabinet lineup and also expressed hope that the JIP -- which had refrained from taking ministerial roles when forming the coalition--will continue to contribute actively within the Cabinet.

Though it remains uncertain whether the JIP can retain its pre-election strength of 34 seats, its leader Hirofumi Yoshimura acknowledged the pressure from the LDP during a press conference in Osaka, stressing the party's efforts to highlight its importance within the coalition, as reported by Kyodo Times. Takaichi reiterated her intention to initiate a parliamentary debate on detailed plans for constitutional revision. Populist Sanseito, campaigning under a "Japanese First" slogan, increased its representation to 13 seats from two, while Team Mirai secured its first Lower House seat, based on early returns.

Election in Numbers

A total of nearly 1,300 candidates contested the 465 seats, with 289 elected from single-seat districts and 176 through proportional representation across 11 regional blocks.

Campaign Issues and Election Criticism

Takaichi's decision to hold the election in February--the first such timing in 36 years--drew criticism amid heavy snowfall that hampered campaigning, including in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

With many households still grappling with rising living costs, major parties pledged tax relief during the campaign. The ruling coalition also sought voter backing for bolstering Japan's defence in response to growing security challenges.

The strategy behind the late-stage formation of the Centrist Reform Alliance--uniting members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party--was criticised as an electoral manoeuvre, particularly after Komeito ended its 26-year alliance with the LDP in October, previously a crucial element of the ruling coalition's campaign support, as reported by Kyodo News.

Takaichi's move to call a snap election has been criticised for potentially delaying the enactment of the initial FY2026 budget, originally expected by March, ahead of the fiscal year beginning in April. She defended the decision by saying she needed a public mandate for significant policy shifts under her leadership and the newly formed ruling coalition.

Almost all parties in the campaign supported proposals to suspend or abolish the consumption tax on food to counter inflation. Takaichi said her government will expedite discussions on a two-year suspension of the 8 per cent food consumption tax, a key campaign pledge, Kyodo News reported.

