India-US Trade Deal 'Historic', A Symbol Of Rising Global Prestige

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing a press conference at his residence in Bhopal, described the recent trade deal between India and the United States as "historic and unprecedented". He stated that this agreement will prove to be one that imparts new momentum and reaches new heights for the Indian economy.

The trade deal is not merely a commercial agreement; it is also a symbol of India's rising global prestige. This deal will not only strengthen the Indian economy but also provide it with a fresh direction.

A 'Historic' Deal Symbolising India's Global Rise

Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised that this agreement carries a clear message for the entire world as well. "This deal sends a message to the world that India's policy is one of commitment, not compromise. We take decisions in the interest of the country with full confidence," the Union Minister said.

He further added that India is moving forward on the international stage with a balanced and positive strategy. We do not engage in the politics of bargaining; instead, we adopt a balanced strategy and believe in positive dialogue. This is precisely why today India is emerging as a reliable and strong partner at the global level.

Farmer Dignity and National Interest at the Forefront

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that this trade deal serves as an excellent example of diplomacy, development, and dignity. Diplomacy means nation first, and in this agreement, India's national interests have been placed at the forefront. Development, i.e., the steps being taken toward a developed India (Viksit Bharat)--this deal also provides a strong foundation for that purpose. Dignity means the dignity of the farmer, and I am proud that full attention has been paid to the farmer's dignity in this agreement.

He remarked that all concerns in the country's mind regarding Indian agriculture and farmers have been addressed in this trade deal. This agreement ensures our farmers are fully secure.

Zero Tariffs to Boost Indian Agricultural Exports to US

Shivraj Singh Chouhan noted that this deal is not limited to mere security; it also opens the doors to new opportunities. This trade deal will create new opportunities for our agricultural products in global markets and play a crucial role in increasing farmers' incomes. This is the strong foundation of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

The Union Minister said that many agricultural products of Indian farmers will now be exported to the United States of America with zero tariffs. However, American farmers' agricultural products will not receive this concession in the Indian market. India's interests in agriculture and dairy are fully protected.

He noted that the U.S. has made significant reductions in tariffs on many agricultural products. Tariffs that were previously up to 50 per cent on several agricultural products have now been reduced to zero by the USA. These include spices, tea, coffee, coconut, coconut oil, betel nut, cashew, vegetable wax, avocado, banana, guava, mango, kiwi, papaya, pineapple, mushrooms, and some grains as well.

He noted that in 2024-25, India's agricultural exports reached USD 4.45 billion. There has been an 88 per cent increase in spice exports. Now, following this trade deal, our spices will also gain a new and large market in the USA.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that India already holds a strong position in the global spices market. India exports spices and spice products to nearly 200 places around the world. This agreement will further accelerate the exports of spices and other agricultural products.

Domestic Market Secured: No Concessions on Sensitive Items

He emphasised that there has been no compromise on the security of the Indian market. If foreign agricultural products enter the Indian agricultural market, they will have to pay tariffs. Our farmers have complete freedom and full protection. This is the greatest strength of this trade deal.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in the India-US trade deal, with respect to agriculture and agricultural products, no compromise has been made on the interests of Indian farmers, and no product that could harm farmers has been included in the agreement. All sensitive items have been kept outside the agreement.

Key Agricultural and Dairy Products Protected

The Union Agriculture Minister stated that no tariff concessions of any kind have been given on products such as soybean, corn, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, poultry, dairy, banana, strawberry, cherry, citrus fruits, green peas, chickpeas, mung beans, oilseeds, ethanol, and tobacco. He said that the biggest concern was regarding the country's major grains. The greatest concern was that our major grains must remain secure, and I can proudly say that all of them have been kept completely secure. No doors have been opened for the USA for major grains, major fruits, and dairy products.

Shivraj Singh noted that many American agricultural products will not be able to enter the Indian market. Hulled grains, flour, wheat, corn, rice, millet, potato, onion, peas, beans, cucumber, mushrooms, pulses, frozen vegetables, oranges, grapes, lemons, strawberries, and mixed canned vegetables will not come to India.

Regarding dairy products as well, he stated that in dairy products, liquid milk, powder, cream, yoghurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, and cheese, none of these will get entry into India. Apart from agriculture and dairy, India will not import black pepper, cloves, dry green chillies, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, fenugreek, cassia, mustard, mustard seeds, husks, and other powdered spices from the USA. The meaning is clear: our spices and our farmers are completely secure.

Wider Impact: Gains for Textiles, MSMEs, and Self-Help Groups

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh stated that this agreement will provide new opportunities for Indian farmers, women, and especially the youth to move forward. In many of our sectors, like textiles, our tariff has now been significantly reduced to around 18 per cent compared to competing countries. This will give new momentum and direction to textile exports.

The Union Agriculture Minister said that the direct benefit of textile exports will also reach farmers. Textiles mean benefits for farmers, especially cotton-producing farmers. Along with this, a plethora of new business opportunities will emerge for sectors like gems and jewellery, auto components, engineering goods, and MSMEs. He noted that the lives of our self-help group sisters will also be enriched by this agreement, as they play an important role in producing many products. This deal will give global recognition to their hard work and skills.

A Milestone in the Journey Towards a Viksit Bharat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nine FTAs have been completed so far. FTAs have been signed with 27 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, as well as the USA, and talks with other countries are ongoing.

He stated that the country will reap extensive benefits from all these agreements. The benefits of these deals will accrue to the Indian economy, farmers, labourers, the poor, exporters, and manufacturers. Through this, we will fulfil the resolve of a developed India by 2047. This agreement and all such agreements will prove to be milestones in building an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. For this, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

