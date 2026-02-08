Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine To Get Major Overhaul Into Spiritual Hub

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), finalising a roadmap to overhaul the pilgrimage site and its surrounding regions into a vibrant spiritual hub. The Lieutenant Governor in a post on X said, "Chaired Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board meeting today. A series of high-impact decisions have been finalised to completely transform the shrine and its surrounding region into India's leading and most vibrant spiritual destination-earning worldwide acclaim."

New Spiritual and Cultural Projects

In the post, the LG mentioned three initiatives approved by the board: an international museum dedicated to Maa Shakti's spiritual heritage, a sound-and-light spectacle modelled on global pilgrimage sites, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Employment and Education Initiatives

He further stated that the Board has decided to fill the vacant positions, with recruitment to begin shortly. The board has also greenlit the establishment of coaching centres offering free NEET preparation to youth from surrounding areas.

Improving Pilgrim Services and Experience

The board also approved the formulation and phased implementation of a rehabilitation plan for the service providers on the Mata Vaishno Devi track, like ponywallas, etc., in line with the directives of the National Green Tribunal. A committee has been established to assess strategies to increase pilgrimage numbers and the pilgrimage experience and to present recommendations to the Board.

Boosting Local Economy and Infrastructure

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also mentioned that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has resolved to prioritise purchases from self-help groups, women and young local entrepreneurs to supercharge the regional economy. Board would source Mata's offerings locally, channelling funds directly into community growth.

Manoj Sinha explained, since Mata's abode puts Katra city on the global map, the Board has decided to contribute directly for city's transformation. It's the Board's resolve to make Katra clean, vibrant, and equipped with modern infrastructure for residents and the millions of pilgrims who visit.

Fostering Regional Sports Development

The LG informed that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has also decided to spearhead sports development across the Jammu region- cultivating future champions, safeguarding youth health, and transforming Jammu & Kashmir UT into a national sporting powerhouse alongside its spiritual eminence.

