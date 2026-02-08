Jeffrey Epstein Planned A 'Baby Ranch' To Spread His DNA, But The Idea Was Never Implemented, Report Says
Epstein confided his plan to scientists and business figures over several years, though there is no evidence it was ever carried out, the news outlet stated.
The idea was rooted in Epstein's fascination with transhumanism - a movement that seeks to improve humanity through genetic engineering and advanced technologies - a field critics have compared to modern-day eugenics.Courting the scientific elite
Despite being a serial fabulist who exaggerated his wealth, influence and intellect, Epstein successfully embedded himself within elite scientific circles using charm, money and access, according to interviews conducted by news outlet.
Prominent figures linked to Epstein included Nobel laureates Murray Gell-Mann and Frank Wilczek, physicist Stephen Hawking, neurologist Oliver Sacks, evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould and Harvard geneticist George Church.
Some scientists acknowledged that the lure of funding blinded them to the seriousness of Epstein's criminal behaviour.Also Read | Epstein advised Starlink rival OneWeb's founder Greg Wyler on securing funds Eugenics and the 'baby ranch' plan
Epstein repeatedly spoke about using his 33,000-square-foot Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe as a base to inseminate women with his sperm, according to two award-winning scientists and a business adviser cited by NYT.
One adviser said Epstein openly discussed the plan at gatherings at his Manhattan townhouse, while another scientist recalled hearing it at a 2006 conference in St. Thomas.
The plan reportedly envisioned having up to 20 women pregnant at a time. Though deeply unsettling, there is no indication the idea was illegal.Screening women at dinners
Lanier said he believed Epstein used his dinner parties - often attended by attractive, highly credentialed women - to identify potential candidates to bear his children.
A scientist at one dinner told Lanier that Epstein's concept was inspired by the now-defunct Repository for Germinal Choice, a sperm bank aimed at strengthening the human gene pool.
Epstein was charged in July with sex trafficking involving girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty.Also Read | Fact-check: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat babies? Here's what the DOJ documents
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment