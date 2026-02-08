Is Lindsey Vonn Married? From Thomas Vonn To Tiger Woods, Inside Her Dating History And High-Profile Romances

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lindsey Vonn has spent much of her adult life in the public eye. As one of the most successful alpine skiers in history, her achievements on snow are well documented. But her personal life - including marriages, high-profile relationships and break-ups - has also played out under constant scrutiny.

Lindsey Vonn: Love, Public Life and a Successful Career

In recent weeks, attention has once again returned to Vonn, not for romance, but for a brutal crash that underlined just how much she has always been willing to risk for her sport.

Thomas Vonn

Vonn was married once. In September 2007, she wed fellow American skier Thomas Vonn, who later became her coach. The marriage ended after four years, with the couple separating in 2011 and finalising their divorce in 2013. Despite the split, Lindsey chose to keep the Vonn surname professionally, saying it had become part of her identity.

Tiger Woods

Soon after her divorce, she entered one of her most talked-about relationships - with golfing superstar Tiger Woods. The pair confirmed they were dating in 2013 after meeting at a charity event. For two years, they appeared together at tournaments and award shows, presenting a united front across two elite sports. In May 2015, they announced they had split, citing demanding schedules and time apart. Vonn later said the relationship had been supportive but intense.

Alexander Ludwig

In the years that followed, Vonn's dating life continued to attract attention. She briefly dated actor Alexander Ludwig in 2016, though the relationship lasted only a short time.

Kenan Smith

She then spent over a year with Kenan Smith, a former NFL assistant coach. That relationship ended in late 2017, reportedly due to distance and work commitments.

PK Subban

Her most serious relationship after Tiger Woods was with ice hockey star P.K. Subban. The two began dating in 2018 and quickly became one of sport's most recognisable couples. In 2019, they announced their engagement, but by December 2020 they revealed they had decided to separate, saying they had grown in different directions. Both stressed there was no bitterness.

Diego Osorio

Vonn later dated Diego Osorio, a Mexican entrepreneur and founder of a tequila brand. Their relationship, which became public in 2021, appeared steady for several years before ending quietly in early 2025. Since then, Vonn has said she is focused on her health, her work and her return to competitive skiing.

Vonn's recent accident at Olympics 2026

That focus was tested in dramatic fashion at Cortina d'Ampezzo. The 41-year-old American, racing with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), lost control just seconds into her run and was thrown off the course at high speed, prompting an immediate medical response and helicopter evacuation.

Vonn's Olympic downhill lasted barely 12–13 seconds. Wearing bib number 13 and a knee brace, she clipped an early gate, was launched into the air and crashed heavily, coming to rest off the course. She could be heard screaming in pain on live television as medics rushed to her aid. A helicopter later airlifted her to Codivilla Putti Hospital in Cortina for medical assessment, as stunned spectators applauded while she was taken away.

The crash was a sobering reminder of the risks Vonn has always accepted. Born in Minnesota in 1984, she went on to win four overall World Cup titles, 84 World Cup races, and three Olympic medals, including gold at Vancouver 2010. She retired in 2019 but returned to competition after surgery, determined to race again on her own terms.