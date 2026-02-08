Trump Calls For Major Voting Reforms, Demands Voter ID, Proof Of Citizenship, And Restrictions On Mail-In Ballots

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the integrity of American elections, describing them as“rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock all over the world.” His remarks, posted on Truth Social, came as he outlined a series of proposed reforms aimed at tightening voting rules nationwide.

Trump called on Republicans to support his proposed SAVE AMERICA Act, which he says is necessary to“fix” the country's election system. The key measures he outlined include:

Mandatory Voter ID – All voters must present government-issued identification in order to cast a ballot.

Proof of US Citizenship – Individuals must show proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

Restrictions on Mail-In Ballots – Mail-in ballots would be limited to those who are ill, disabled, in the military, or traveling.

Trump's warning

Trump emphasized the urgency of the reforms, stating that failure to implement them could threaten the future of the United States.“We are either going to fix them, or we won't have a Country any longer,” he wrote, framing the reforms as essential to protecting American democracy.

Claims of fraud face rejection

Trump's proposals come in the context of repeated claims of electoral fraud following his 2020 defeat. However, multiple non-partisan investigations, audits, and court rulings have found no evidence of widespread fraud capable of altering election results:

Court cases challenging the results were dismissed or lost, including by judges appointed by Trump.

Controversy over federal intervention

Trump's latest proposals follow remarks in which he suggested that Republicans should“nationalize” and“take over” voting processes in at least 15 unspecified US locations. Critics warned that such federal involvement could undermine the independence of state and county election authorities, which traditionally oversee elections under the US Constitution.

While Congress can set certain federal election standards, the Constitution primarily grants states the responsibility to run their own elections, a point of contention in Trump's proposals.

Trump's push for strict voter ID laws and limits on mail-in ballots signals a continuation of his post-2020 election strategy, appealing to his core supporters who view the electoral process as flawed.

| Iran threatens missile attacks, hoping Trump sees strength not weakness