The Mood Is Silence

The US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and OECS, on February 4, issued a media advisory that stunned most, not familiar with diplomatic language and messaging.

Elucidation of the current situational analysis is relative to alternatives to Cuban medical services, future education, matters of sovereignty, and aspects that may perhaps render some hospitals and wellness centres on the island unable to operate. St Jude hospital staffing and operations become more tedious.

In the case of Soufriere, Saint Lucia, where over 90 percent of travellers to the island descend daily, the potential withdrawal of Cuban medical personnel and services means visitors will not have access to adequate medical services.

The thought of withdrawing Cuban medical personnel would most likely render the hospital closed! And with government plans for a new hospital in Soufriere, the thrust for new medical personnel and infrastructure development becomes more acute.

Soufriere to OKEU hospital 1h 3min – (37.9 km) ( 23.5 miles ) Soufrière to St Jude hospital in Vieux Fort is approximately 31 km (roughly 19 miles).

These are realities and choices nationals will have to make as a sovereign country, celebrating 47 years!

Saint Lucia's medical services and education were largely built on Cuban medical services, education and scholarships from 1979. Cuban medical personnel and services populate the Soufriere hospital. Throughout the island, similar exists in addition to the Cuban eye care programme, social services and cultural activities have become part of a shared livelihood.

The likely withdrawal of Cuban medical personnel and services implies an immediate medical catastrophe and an economic void, accompanied by vacant rental housing, the reduction of foot traffic, and commerce.

What happens to the medical provisions for Soufriere?

Think for a minute or two about the outcome for Saint Lucia (and Soufriere), unable to service the medical needs of US, UK, EU and Canadian travellers, should a mishap occur while on day-tours to the Sulphur Springs, climbing the Pitons, hiking the forest, a snake bite, or needing assistance from a snokeling misadventure.

The reality is simple – the social and economic costs are rising a dversely!

“ The United States is committed to holding accountable Cuban regime officials, foreign government officials, and others for facilitating forced labor in Cuba's medical missions. By participating in these programs, despite known human rights abuses, foreign governments become complicit in the regime's tactics.”

“ Their actions directly contribute to the abuses of Cuban workers. There are alternative methods available for Caribbean nations to recruit foreign medical workers and ethically meet the healthcare needs of their people.”

“ The United States calls on all governments and peoples to reject forced labor schemes and join us in demanding accountability and respect for human rights. ” ~ US Embassy Bridgetown.

And Another!

US Embassy Bridgetown (February 4, 2026), Security Alert, location: Ladera Resort, near Soufriere, Saint Lucia.

“ US government employees are not allowed to stay at the Ladera Resort due to safety risks. Crime may pose a serious risk to guest safety, and the resort may not be able to respond adequately. ”

“Actions to take:



Avoid the Ladera Resort.

Stay aware of your surroundings.

Give your itinerary to a family member or friend.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Carry a copy of your passport. Leave originals in your hotel safe. ” ~ US Embassy Bridgetown.

The reality is uncomfortable. Saint Lucia and Soufriere are facing a dual crisis in the face of Independence 47 – Douvan Ansanm – Nourishing Our People, Strengthening Our Nation!

Matters surrounding Cuban medical personnel and their services – US Security Alert –“avoid the Ladera Resort,” – and that,“Crime may pose a serious risk to guest safety, and the resort may not be able to respond adequately,” have a multiplying effect on health and healthcare, tourism, employment, security and economic viability. These components are essential for national development.

Saint Lucia has a crime problem that authorities have yet to get under control. The reality is very evident! “Operation Clean Sweep” –“127 Steps to Order.”

Events surrounding the US Security Alert,“avoid the Ladera Resort,” were an avoidable situation had the genesis of events in December 2025 been handled with pellucidity, attention to security and policy detail, and diplomatic acumen.

The streets of Soufriere are in tune with the situation, irrespective of what government officials and others say.

The December 2025 that led to the US Security Alert is the compound failure of the state apparatus that continues to keep the people blind. The authorities, as usual, and it has happened before, cushioned a series of events. In this situation, the sequence of events was not Kosha to absorb tropical ineptitude.

Soufriere's tourism is high-end with three leading resorts. The tourism market, like the pandemic and a recession, can disappear overnight.

Collectively, Saint Lucia's tourism, national security, governance and diplomacy are exposed to the events of December 2025. The deficiencies are glaring!

The pre- and post-reactions are hypocritical and abstract to common sense. The streets of Soufriere know better. More egregious, the authorities are yet to give a full account of the tripod of events surrounding the December 2025 enormous criminal activity in Soufriere.

Hello! Soufriere, Saint Lucia, is a former historic city and currently a town. Not a District!

The uncomfortable truth in the face of mindlessness reveals the protection of“politicians and commerce bosses” whose power depends on unproductive brains, domestic frictions and pushing silos of agendas. These are negatives that cannot serve Saint Lucia in the Great Light.

Significant progress is not happening. The alignment in the defence of sovereignty, tourism, healthcare, security, investments, diplomacy and national development amidst the architecture of misnomers is a significant distraction.

The governance retort to Cuba's medical personnel, medical education, US Media Advisory and Security Alert, have been quietly irrational, reactionary, and irrelevant to corrective measures.

The domestic and international implications are enormous.

