Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Underscores Importance Of Global Stability And Prosperity

TAIPEI, (TaiwanToday) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung said it is important for members of the free world to deepen cooperation with Taiwan to ensure global stability and prosperity. In his op-ed titled"The Free World Needs Taiwan: Why Solidarity Will Protect Prosperity" published February 4 in Foreign Affairs, Lin reiterated the key role of Taiwan in safeguarding democratic values, regional security and the global economic system.

According to the minister, since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, Taiwan has maintained a vibrant and active civil society and shared core values with liberal societies worldwide.

Taiwan's value as a partner is also strategic, as it is situated in one of the world's most important waterways, Lin said. Taiwan's prowess in semiconductors, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence and renewable energy also makes it an indispensable hub in the global supply chain, he added.

Foreign minister Lin emphasised that government policy has moved beyond values-based diplomacy to prioritise value-added diplomacy so Taiwan can actively drive prosperity for its allies and like-minded partners through enhanced economic and trade relations.

Citing examples, Lin said that under the government's Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project, Taiwan has helped Palau develop sustainable tourism, set up the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park in the South American country, and expanded smart medicine and energy cooperation with Eswatini.

The minister said the US plays a crucial role in ensuring Taiwan's safety by continuing to fulfil its security commitments. Taiwan has proposed the creation of a US-Taiwan investment team, as well as the formation of a US-Taiwan joint fleet, to deepen bilateral economic ties and enhance supply chain integration, he added.

In the latest bilateral trade deal, Taiwan also committed to investing USD 250 billion in the US semiconductor and tech industries, along with USD 250 billion in credit guarantees to support Taiwanese companies' US-bound investments, he said, adding that these developments underscore the two sides' symbiotic partnership.

In terms of global participation, the minister said Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Organization and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is not only detrimental to Taiwan but also a loss to the world.

Foreign minister Lin reiterated the importance of cooperating with Taiwan, underscoring that the partnership will bring higher security assurance, more robust economic development and crucial experience in countering authoritarian pressure.

