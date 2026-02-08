UK Soldiers To Get New AI Capable Radios, Headsets And Tablets With Futuristic Sensor Data



New communications systems will give commanders faster battlefield information and speed up decision-making.

MOD awards contract worth up to £86 million to British-based SME for advanced tactical communication systems, such as radios and tablets. Contract creates 12 UK defence industry jobs and builds on successful deployment in Estonia.

LONDON, England – The contract, worth up to £86 million, has been awarded to UK-based company BlackTree Technologies, with the systems rapidly reducing the time it takes for soldiers to receive reconnaissance and intelligence data, boosting lethality and reducing friendly fire incidents.

Known as the Dismounted Data System (DDS), the AI-capable equipment includes radios, headsets, display tablets, cables, batteries, pouches and antennas.

They will provide precise information on surroundings and intelligence, meaning increased clarity on who are enemies and who are comrades.

With all soldiers linked to the same network through this equipment, DDS will also be tailored to different scenarios, allowing troops to receive either, or a combination of, voice or visual data, maximising effectiveness across all battlefield situations.

The new systems have already been tested by soldiers on deployment in Estonia. The testing, on NATO's eastern flank, saw the visual information element allowing soldiers to be less distracted by loud noises on the battlefield.

This follows the government committing to the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – hitting 2.6 percent of GDP from 2027 – supporting good jobs and growth in every corner of the nation.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

“The ability to receive, share and deploy accurate information is crucial to battlefield advantage, and this state-of-the-art technology will make our soldiers more integrated and more lethal.

“It will begin rolling out to the British Army this year and with the work delivered by a British-based SME, shows that our move to warfighting readiness is being seized as an opportunity to make defence an engine for growth in the UK.”

The contract supports this government's commitment to spend more with UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the work creating 12 new jobs in locations in Tewkesbury, Hereford and Birmingham.

The DDS will be delivered to the Army in multiple tranches from September, with the full rollout of equipment set to be complete in 2027. An initial £46 million contract has been made by the Army with BlackTree Technologies, with options for a further £40 million.

The contract supports the chief of the General Staff's ambition to double the British Army's lethality by 2027, and it backs delivery of the Strategic Defence Review to move to warfighting readiness.

The MOD is ramping up support for UK SMEs, with the establishment in January of the Defence Office for Small Business Growth, and the spending target of an additional £2.5 billion with UK SMEs through to May 2028, taking total annual MOD spending with SMEs to £7.5 billion.

