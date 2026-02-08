'Feels Like You’ Re In Pakistan, Not Dallas', US Congressman
“I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area.” Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America's Voice on Friday.
The Republican lawmaker said his constituents are hearing about“mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations.”
“We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That's a problem,” he added.
“Mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love,” he said in a social media post.
