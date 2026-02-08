Azerbaijani Judokas Finish Grand Slam Tournament With 3 Medals
Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tchkayev won a silver medal at the "Grand Slam" tournament held in the French capital, Paris.
AzerNEWS reports that the athlete, who competed in the 81-kilogram weight category, lost to Japanese Yuhei Ono in the final.
Our other judokas, who started competing today, lost to their opponents and said goodbye to the tournament.
Thus, the Azerbaijani national team finished the "Grand Slam" with 3 medals.
It should be noted that previously, Balabey Aghayev (60 kilograms) won gold, and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kilograms) won bronze.
