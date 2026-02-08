Russia Loses Nearly Two Battalions At Ukraine's Border In January

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on air by Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

He said that Russian troops have been active in recent days on the Kharkiv axis, particularly near the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory.

In these areas, the invaders attempted to attack positions held by State Border Guard units.

Demchenko noted that the enemy mostly operates in small infantry groups, trying to find weak points in the defense.

At the same time, the Spokesperson highlighted that activity near the settlement of Dihtiarne in the Kharkiv region has decreased. Previously, the enemy had attempted to breach the border there en masse over several weeks but suffered significant losses.

“During three weeks when the enemy tried to break through our border in force, it suffered heavy losses. About two battalions were wiped out – killed and wounded,” he said.

Demchenko added that the enemy might be regrouping and gathering forces to resume these actions, but“over the past few days, the situation in this area had been more or less calm.”

Ukraine's Defense Forces holding, repelling Russian attempts to break in

The Spokesperson also noted that, in addition to the Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the Sumy region – within the Khotyn, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia communities – where Russian units periodically attempt to advance and put pressure on Ukrainian border positions.

He added that in the past 24 hours, border guards destroyed about 90 Russian soldiers across different directions, and over 20 were wounded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, this week Russia attacked Ukraine using more than 2,000 strike drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 116 missiles of various types.