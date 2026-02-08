War Update: 123 Clashes On Front Since Dawn, 31 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 16:00 on Sunday, February 8, reported on Facebook, Ukrinform writes.

According to the General Staff, the enemy fired artillery from Russian territory at areas near Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region, Rohizne, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Iskryskivshchyna, and Shpyl in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops attempted three offensives and carried out 21 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked six times near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and toward Fyholivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted to advance toward Kupiansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosynove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Novoplatonivka. A total of 13 clashes occurred in this sector, three of which are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks near Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and toward Druzheliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, and Lyman. Six clashes continue.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Sloviansk sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russians attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions near Orihovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces made 39 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and toward Toretske, Kucherov Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodnie, Novopavlivka, and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 31 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked four times near Tovste, Piddubne, and toward Ivanivka. Kolomiitsi suffered a precision airstrike with guided bombs. One clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Solodke, Rivnopillia, and Dorozhnianka. Additionally, Russian aviation struck Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, and Kopani. Four clashes continue.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Kamianske.

No offensive actions were reported in the Prydniprovske sector.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

According to the Operation Task Force East, Russian forces are attempting to concentrate manpower and heavy equipment in the southern part of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically strike them.

