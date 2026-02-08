Ukraine To Operate 10 Weapons Export Centers In Europe In 2026 Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with students and faculty at the Kyiv Aviation Institute, Ukrinform reports.

“Today we are opening exports. In Europe in 2026, there will already be ten export centers – in the Baltic states and Northern Europe,” he said.

According to Zelensky, ten representative offices will be operating this year.

“In mid-February, we will see production of our drones in Germany. I will receive the first drone. This is a fully operational production line,” the President emphasized.

Zelensky also noted that production lines are already active in the United Kingdom,“all based on our Ukrainian technologies.”

The President stressed that today, European security is built on technologies and drones.

“There are several different projects. Most of this will be based on Ukrainian technologies and Ukrainian specialists. We are at war, and not all companies yet feel the freedom to enter other markets,” he added.

As previously reported, Zelensky stated that Ukraine will carry out controlled weapons exports during the war, focusing only on equipment for which there is no shortage.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine