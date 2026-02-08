Zelensky: Around 450 Drone Companies Currently Operating In Ukraine
“We are very technologically advanced. As of today, we have 450 companies producing drones, 40–50 of which are top-tier. Everyone wants to invest, so 2026 will be a year of investment in our technologies, primarily in drones,” the President emphasized.
According to Zelensky, during the full-scale invasion, UAV production became the largest industry in Ukraine, particularly considering the investment inflows into the country.Read also: Ukraine to operate 10 weapons export centers in Europe in 2026 – Zelensky
As previously reported, on February 5, Kyiv and Warsaw signed a letter of intent for joint production in the defense-industrial sector.
