Zelensky: Around 450 Drone Companies Currently Operating In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with students and faculty at the Kyiv Aviation Institute, Ukrinform reports.

“We are very technologically advanced. As of today, we have 450 companies producing drones, 40–50 of which are top-tier. Everyone wants to invest, so 2026 will be a year of investment in our technologies, primarily in drones,” the President emphasized.

According to Zelensky, during the full-scale invasion, UAV production became the largest industry in Ukraine, particularly considering the investment inflows into the country.

Ukraine to operate 10 weapons export centers in Europe in 2026 –

As previously reported, on February 5, Kyiv and Warsaw signed a letter of intent for joint production in the defense-industrial sector.